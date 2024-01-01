“He Didn’t Answer”: George Russell Discloses That He Is Yet to Find Closure With Valtteri Bottas Over Imola Incident

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas had a horrific crash at the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP which sent both drivers into the barriers. Tensions flared up between the two right after the incident and later in their responses in the press conferences as well. While they moved on towards very different career paths since then, Russell claims he has yet to get closure with Bottas on the incident.

On Beyond The Grid podcast, Tom Clarkson asked Russell if they ever exchanged apologies after the incident. The Briton responded, “I did give him a phone call, which he didn’t answer.”

When Clarkson enquired if he dropped Valtteri a message after failing to connect on the call, Russell revealed he did try. However, that call never happened. And the duo never spoke with each other on the subject.

Russell and Bottas were fighting for the 10th place while coming out of the Tamburello curve on the 30th lap. Because rain led to a wet surface, on their way to the chicane, Bottas maintained the inside line while leaving space for the then-Williams driver on the outside. Russell, who had better temperature in his slicks strolled over to the wet and slippery white line and lost control of his rear. At 190 mph, his front-left collided with Bottas and the duo flew into the barriers.

Russell quickly unstrapped himself, walked over to Bottas, and asked him if he wanted to kill him. The Fin responded by flipping the Briton off. As tensions flared even further, Russell slapped the side of Bottas’ helmet before walking away. Neither driver admitted their mistake in the post-race pressers.

The incident resurfaced while Clarkson and Russell were talking about his collision with Verstappen earlier this year in Baku. Russell admitted he’d moved on from the incident and so had Verstappen after their heated post-race exchange. With Bottas, he never had that conversation but insists that his relationship is still cordial.

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas were fighting for their future

The crash happened in the backdrop of the duo’s speculative future with Mercedes. While Russell was tipped to join the Silver Arrows soon, Bottas was in the middle of intense negotiations for an extension. While the Fin pushed for a long-term extension, the then-reigning champions reportedly offered just one year.

As Mercedes decided to bring Russell on board, Bottas moved on to Alfa Romeo. Unlike Mercedes, Alfa Romeo is nowhere near competing for podiums. However, the 34-year-old has maintained that his new team has given him the freedom to live his life the way he wants, because he has more freedom in Hinwil.

Bottas, during the start of the 2023 season, walked into the paddocks in a tank top, shorts, and flip-flops with a fully-grown mullet. The sight took all those by surprise who had never seen him in such a casual look. Meanwhile, Russell went on to join Mercedes. He beat Hamilton in his very first season, but struggled a bit in 2023, finishing behind the seven-time world champion.