“You get to know the true faces of the people around you”- Nikita Mazepin fumed at Mick Schumacher after the former got removed from team

Nikita Mazepin expressed anger towards Mick Schumacher after he heard nothing from the latter as he got removed from the 2022 championship.

Haas removed the Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from its drivers’ lineup following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Haas F1 team had also removed the name of its title sponsor ‘Uralkali’ from its car right after Russia came under fir for waging war on Ukraine.

The FIA decided to let the Russian drivers participate under a neutral flag and after they sign a document stating that they stand in solidarity with the victims. Mazepin revealed that he was ready to sign the document but things did not go his way.

The Russian driver feels that it is unfair that he found that he will not be able to race in the 2022 championship through a press release issued by the team.

Nikita Mazepin angry at Schumacher

After the announcement by Haas about the termination of Mazepin’s contract, he received supportive messages from many of his fellow drivers.

Sergio Pérez, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc, among others, made themselves heard and showed support to the 23-year-old.

However, he did not hear anything from his own teammate Mick Schumacher. Reflecting on this, Mazepin said, “In difficult moments, you get to know the true faces of the people around you.”

Furthermore, Mazepin said that he is open to returning to Formula 1. He does not want to go racing in any other series. However, he clarified that he will not race with the Haas F1 team due to a lack of trust in the team following their decision.

Haas signs Kevin Magnussen

Haas announced a multi-year contract with Kevin Magnussen to replace Mazepin. Magnussen competed behind the wheels of the Haas F1 team in 2020 and the current stint will mark his return.

The 29-year-old’s previous term with Haas lasted for four seasons between 2017-20, in which time he scored 96 points.

It is yet to be confirmed what role Magnussen will play for Haas in the official pre-season test in Bahrain from March 10-12.

