“Ferrari traditions in the homeland”- Church bells in Maranello play the Italian National Anthem after Ferrari’s recent win in Melbourne

Traditions were followed in Maranello as the church bells in the town played the Italian National Anthem after Ferrari won the Australian GP.

After spending over a decade in the shadows of Red Bull and Mercedes, Ferrari are finally back. Their 2020 campaign saw them finish a dismal sixth, which was their worst finish since 1980.

The following year, they made amends by clinching P3 in the standings. However, at the 2021 season finale, team principal Mattia Binotto told Charles Leclerc on the team radio that they were ‘going to have fun in 2022’.

It’s safe to say that the first three races have indeed been fun for the Tifosi worldwide. The Scuderia look like they have the strongest car on the grid, and have won two of the opening three races.

Charles Leclerc in particular is being labeled as the main Championship protagonist for the year. The 24-year leads the standings with 71 points to his name, with the closest driver to him being George Russell with 37 points.

Fans all over the world are pleased to see the biggest F1 team ever, back where they belong. In their hometown of Maranello meanwhile, the old traditions have not been forgotten.

Also read: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz promises to improve after a disastrous weekend in Australia

Ferrari has always been one of Italy’s biggest sources of sporting pride

The Ferrari name is perhaps the most iconic, not just in F1 but in motorsports history. No other Constructor has ever been as successful as them.

Ferrari’s success is shaped and molded in the town of Maranello, home of the team HQ. Traditionally, whenever they won a race, the local church played the Italian National Anthem using it’s bells.

It is a matter of pride, not just for the locals in Maranello, but for people all over Italy. The ‘Prancing Horses’ have one of the most passionate fanbases in the World, which is evident every time F1 visits Monza.

As per tradition, the church bells in Maranello play the Italian national anthem after Ferrari’s victory in Melbourne 😍🎶 pic.twitter.com/aNdI4k1GF6 — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) April 12, 2022

Last weekend Leclerc won the Australian GP to give himself and Ferrari a big lead over their rivals in the standings. After his win, videos emerged on social media of the Church bells in Maranello playing Fratelli d’Italia.

Ferrari will be looking forward to continuing their good form, this time in their home country. F1 returns to Europe as the teams travel to Imola for the 2022 Emilia-Romagna GP for the next round.

Also read: Ferrari committed to avoid team orders ‘mistake’ with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz