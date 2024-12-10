“He Hates Everything I Wear”: Lewis Hamilton Calls Toto Wolff’s Fashion Sense the ‘Most Boring’

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton arguably have two of the most contrasting personalities. While the British driver loves to be a fashionista and try different outfits, the Mercedes boss tries to keep his outfits standard and doesn’t try anything different. Hamilton, naturally, hates this and calls out Wolff often.

The Austrian revealed this while talking to Dax Shephard on the Armchair Expert podcast. “Lewis think about me, I am the most boring fashion guy. He hates everything I wear”, the Mercedes team principal said. Wolff revealed how his shoes come from a normal tailor in Vienna, unlike Hamilton’s so-called fashionable outfits that come from a designer.

Wolff recalled the Briton’s comments on those shoes, “He says, ‘this is the ugliest pair of shoes that I’ve ever seen'”. However, this doesn’t align with Hamilton‘s views about being yourself and feeling free about what you wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi (@hamazinglew)

Wolff feels comfortable to wear a similar set of clothes every day. The 52-year-old has previously commented that he also eats the same breakfast each day. While a vibrant individual like Hamilton — who wears peculiar clothes and has something new happening in his life every day — may find it “boring”, Wolff doesn’t mind it that much.

Not every individual can pull off fashionable outfits as Hamilton does. Certainly, Wolff is also part of that group, who like to stay simple. That said, it isn’t like there isn’t excitement in the Austrian’s life. He loves to travel and go on vacations to let his hair loose.

Wolff’s vacation routine

It is safe to say that Wolff is an introvert or an ambivert at best. The 52-year-old revealed how he doesn’t go on vacations much due to the busy schedule of the F1 season. But whenever he does, he ensures to relax his mind fully.

That also means that Wolff looks to limit interactions with people except for his close ones. He revealed how he once went on vacation to Sardinia during the F1 season. He recalled how he was floating on his back in the sea, and he felt that was “great”.

While Wolff does indulge in adventure activities like surfing, he has gotten injured once while doing it. So, he may look to stick to his simple vacation plans. The Austrian revealed that he likes to stay amongst a crowd of people and observe them, be it if they are tourists like him or native people of that country going on with their lives as usual.