F1

“He hits the wall at the very last corner”– Watch Lewis Hamilton grabbing pole after massive Max Verstappen misfortune

"He hits the wall at the very last corner"– Watch Lewis Hamilton grabbing pole after massive Max Verstappen misfortune
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"A new racing movie"– Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt to star in a Hollywood movie
Next Article
“Y’all called Cade Cunningham a bust, now look at him ball out”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Pistons rookie joins LeBron James, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and others in a special feat
F1 Latest News
"Max is not politically correct" - 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve answers all things Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen
“Max is not politically correct” – 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve answers all things Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen

“Max is not politically correct” – Jacques Villeneuve gives his expert opinion on the titanic…