“He is already one of the best drivers ever”: Nico Rosberg hails Max Verstappen among the all-time great F1 drivers

Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 season by annihilating any roadblock between him and the world championship. He also broke the record for most wins in a season which was earlier held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, who had 13 wins. Verstappen won 15 races this year.

His incredible number of wins now makes him the sixth on the list of drivers with the most wins. At this rate, he can overtake Ayrton Senna by the end of the next season.

1️⃣5️⃣ An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @redbullracing & @HondaRacingGLB. All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work 💪 pic.twitter.com/nsUP2qhOIj — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 20, 2022

So, nothing was coming in between Verstappen with the dominant Red Bull and this year’s title. The Dutchman wrapped up the championship four races before the season ended.

Nico Rosberg believes Max Verstappen is an all-time great

With the astronomical rise of Verstappen’s stature in F1, former F1 champion Nico Rosberg believes that Verstappen has entered the room of all-time F1 greats.

“He is now a two-time world champion and has more victories than Fernando Alonso,” Rosberg said. “He is already one of the best drivers ever and he is just getting started.”

Rosberg believes that Verstappen can cement his name by the end of this decade as one of the all-time best F1 drivers. But will Verstappen stick for that long?

Red Bull star can quit at 31

The 25-year-old F1 driver at a very young has achieved several things in the sport. Moreover, it’s also tough to believe that he has already spent seven years in F1.

So, Verstappen constantly talks about how long he can continue. The Dutchman admits that much travelling involves being a professional F1 driver. So he isn’t sure for how long he can continue.

He also says he wants to spend time with his family, which he surely misses when travelling for the Grand Prix races. In an interview with SkySports, he said he could quit F1 by 31, which is hardly six years away.

