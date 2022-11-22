“This team has always been my dream”: Charles Leclerc responds to Toto Wolff’s invite to join Mercedes in 2024

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc has been a lifelong Ferrari fan. Getting inspired by Jules Bianchi, who also rose from the Ferrari drivers’ academy and went on to compete in F1. Leclerc worked hard and cracked into the same academy.

Bianchi failed to compete for Ferrari due to his untimely death after a fatal crash in Suzuka. With his incredible performances throughout every feeder series, Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019. The Monegasque became the first driver from their academy to represent the Tifosis.

So his association with Ferrari, unlike other drivers, is beyond the metrics of millions of dollars. He had a journey with the Maranello-based team and looks dedicated to them.

Charles Leclerc responds to Mercedes’ invite

In 2019, the Monegasque signed a five-year-long contract with Ferrari. The longest agreement the Italian team signed with any driver. Not even Michael Schumacher was ever offered such a long contract with them. Therefore, it showed how much potential Ferrari saw in Leclerc.

But after the following season, the contract between the two will run out. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has offered Leclerc to join them in 2024. While Ferrari would want the 25-year-old to continue, for the 25-year-old, Ferrari is a dream team and would only refuse Mercedes.

“2024 is a long time away and there is still a little time left at Ferrari. This team has always been my dream,” said surprised Leclerc upon knowing Wolff would welcome him at Mercedes in 2024 if the Monegasque is free.

Ferrari settles for P2 with Charles Leclerc

The Maranello-based team entered the 2022 season as one of the favourites for the title, as they won two of the first three races of the season. However, Red Bull soon managed to catch up to them, and by the last phase of the season, Max Verstappen comfortably won the title.

On the other hand, Leclerc, aiming for the title before the summer break, was soon caught defending his runner-up spot in the standings against Sergio Perez.

In Abu Dhabi, by a narrow margin, Leclerc held onto his runner-up spot and only by that far did Ferrari finish their season. Leclerc’s final remarks of the season were, “tonight we party. From tomorrow we will work hard.” The title ambitions of 2023 are now heating up for Leclerc.

