“He is also a Ferrari driver” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto expresses his opinion on Antonio Giovinazzi being shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo

“He is also a Ferrari driver” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is not pleased with Antonio Giovinazzi not having a seat to race for next season, with Alfa Romeo going for a fresh line-up.

Alfa Romeo has been the most active team in F1 this silly season. Firstly, Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from the sport after two golden decades and one world title. To replace him, the Swiss-Italian team have hired the services of outgoing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas’s partner is yet to be decided, the second seat at Alfa Romeo the only vacant for next season. Antonio Giovinazzi looks to be on the way out, especially after the radio rant against his team after a disappointing P11 finish in Mexico.

Lapo Elkann brother of current FIAT chairman John has criticised Alfa Romeo’s treatment of Antonio Giovinazzi, with Elkman accusing the team of harming the Italian’s performances. These comments come after a bad strategy in Mexico cost Giovinazzi points. #F1 https://t.co/3KHyhP6t6e — Ed Spencer (@EdSpencer99) November 10, 2021

Giovinazzi is a Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) cadet, and Alfa Romeo is a partner of Ferrari. As such, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is disappointed he doesn’t have a seat for next season.

“Honestly, I’m not able to comment on this matter [P11, Mexico] because I didn’t watch it. I’m more focused on our cars and I don’t know what happened to Antonio.

“That said, Antonio, besides being a worthy driver, he is also a Ferrari driver. I have to say we are sorry too if they don’t make him able to be under the right conditions.

“We are sorry if next year he won’t have a seat in Formula 1, absolutely, because we think in these years of Formula 1 he kept growing, he’s doing well and he’s worthy. So I believe he should be entitled to have a seat for next year.

“But this is not in our hands, it’s not up to us to take this decision.”

Read More “The decision for the second driver seat is made”: Alfa Romeo set to announce their other 2022 driver after the Brazilian Grand Prix