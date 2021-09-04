""He is flying out there"– Nico Rosberg explains where Max Verstappen is making difference against Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort

“He is flying out there”– Nico Rosberg finds where Max Verstappen is doing better than Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort to make a difference.

Max Verstappen is doing everything to make a memorable performance at his home Grand Prix, and so far, he is dominating over his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton.

Even during the publishing of this article, the qualifying was still going on, and Verstappen was absolutely nailing against Hamilton. For this supremacy, Nico Rosberg has an explanation.

“He [Verstappen] is flying out there, so if everything goes normal it’s going be difficult to beat him in qualifying today,” Rosberg told Sky Sports.

“Max is just so much more aggressive [at Turn 3] and goes so much deeper into the corner, carrying more speed into the corner, and [he] still finds that grip mid-corner to then turn and get a similar exit [to his rivals].”

“I wish we could see a little bit of a speed trace but I’m pretty sure it was just carrying the speed in, braking later… it’s just confidence. If you make a small mistake there, you’re in the tyre barrier.”

“That’s an area where Lewis [Hamilton]… because he lost time yesterday, still has to build up towards.”

Qualifying is messy

Before the start of the qualifying, Rosberg talked about the intricate turns on the track and predicted it would be a messy qualifying, and damn he was right, as the session has faced two red flags.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Now it’s Latifi into the barriers. A big impact, but the Canadian radios to the team that he is ok#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/B20eotYqky — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

“This track is just so difficult everywhere,” said Rosberg. “It’s so many different corners that are impossibly difficult, and really you can make a big difference as a driver.

“That’s exactly what Max is doing at the moment. He is driving the socks off that car in an incredible way. Qualifying could be quite a mess. The pressure isn’t getting to Max at the moment, but qualifying could be really messy.”

“So especially someone like Max needs to try and keep it clean and stay away from traffic.”