“He is just desperate” – Lance Stroll accuses Yuki Tsunoda of being way too optimistic as their Aston Martin and AlphaTauri clash during the Brazilian GP

“He is just desperate” – Lance Stroll feels Yuki Tsunoda is off the pace with Formula 1 after their Aston Martin and AlphaTauri clash during the Brazilian GP, hampering both their races.

Lance Stroll is going full throttle in his verbal attack on Yuki Tsunoda after the latter hit the Aston Martin in Sao Paolo. Tsunoda is in his rookie F1 season, and Stroll feels “he’s off the pace” and “just way too optimistic” with his driving.

“I think he’s off the pace and he was super desperate to make a move.

“He was too far back, I don’t know what he was doing.

“I guess he is just desperate, just way too optimistic.”

“It was getting worse. Pieces were just falling off the car and we were going backwards.”

LAP 6/71 – SAFETY CAR We’re behind the Safety Car, with debris being cleared from the track after Yuki Tsunoda loses part of his front wing#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/WPX31JtGtg — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

Yuki Tsunoda (vainly) defends himself

Tsunoda came into AlphaTauri with a lot of hype (and Honda backing), but his debut season hasn’t lived up to the promise. The Japanese got a 10-second penalty and 2 penalty points on his license, for his troubles.

“My collision with Lance, he was not looking in his back mirror.

“He just drove a normal line… it was a risky move but I didn’t have a lock up in the first bit and then I had a little bit because I realised he wasn’t looking at all.

“It was a shame, that move was there, it was fine. It is a shame but I’ll have to come back stronger the next race.

“A 10-second penalty… I mean five-seconds would have been harsh but still okay. But 10 seconds was ridiculous.”

