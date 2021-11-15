“Don’t get the wrong idea” – Carlos Sainz trashes suggestions of rift with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after the Brazilian Grand Prix

“Don’t get the wrong idea” – Carlos Sainz says all is well with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after they were seen talking after the race in Sao Paolo.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the Brazilian GP in P5 and P6, extending the lead over McLaren. This after a great start from Leclerc, and a poor one from Sainz, which led to suggestions of them arguing after they were seen talking to each other after the race. But, that wasn’t the case, obviously, as confirmed now by Sainz.

“No. I just asked him how the car was for him today. No, don’t get the wrong idea.”

It’s a wrap for #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 It’s been a productive weekend which allowed us to collect more valuable points 👊 On to the final race of this triple header! Thanks Tifosi for your constant support ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 #Charles16 #Carlos55 pic.twitter.com/CotzR6r3Yn — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 14, 2021

Carlos Sainz collided with former teammate Lando Norris

Sainz’s poor start at Sao Paolo led to him colliding with Lando Norris’ McLaren and puncturing his tyre. The latter had to pit immediately, and could only manage a point from the race.

The Spaniard is not very happy with the start either, despite managing to salvage his race and win 8 points. He wanted to finish in the Top 5, but with Mercedes, Red Bull and teammate Leclerc ahead of him, this is the best he could have done, realistically.

“At the start, I shouldn’t have been fighting with Lando at Turn 1. I started very badly.

“I think I did yesterday’s same procedure, I did everything in the same way, but for some reason we still have to understand we had a lot of wheel spin, which is one of those things that I don’t understand very well because I think the procedure was the same.

“So there’s something to understand there, then from there on I had a very good pace, good tyre management, but for some reason here overtaking is very difficult. I’ve been very fast all weekend but it’s like this.”

“I wanted to finish in the top five. The pace and everything was right to finish in the top five.

“I had a great pace today, I followed Charles all the race but with dirty air it was difficult to get closer than two seconds. That means we had a good pace but when you lose it all at the start for two weekends in a row, Mexico and here, when you’ve been faster all weekend, that leaves you a bad feeling.

“But it’s like this, we’ll keep pushing and improving. The important thing is that I’m fast, I’m improving every race and I’m giving myself good opportunities.”

