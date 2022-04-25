“He is not an unfair driver” – Carlos Sainz does not blame Daniel Ricciardo for ruining his race in Imola

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz made contact at the Emilia Romagna GP pushing the Ferrari driver out of the competition.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz retired for the second race in a row after he got hit by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo in the first corner of the Imola GP. Meanwhile, Ricciardo went on to continue with his race and finished P18.

The Australian understeered into the Ferrari’s side pod and spun the Spaniard into the gravel which ruined the race for both the drivers.

However, Ricciardo took the blame for the incident and he later went to the Ferrari hospitality to apologise to Sainz.

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on his Lap 1 incident with Carlos Sainz 🗣 And, sums up a difficult race 🙁#ImolaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ldo4HIVCAs — Formula 1 (@F1) April 24, 2022

The McLaren driver explained, “I originally thought I’d got hit into Carlos, but I think it was originally me getting into him. I got onto the kerb and tried to give myself a little bit more space.”

“As soon as I hit him, I saw him spinning, and I was just like ah, yeah, it’s not fun. So obviously ruined my race but also his. I obviously have to be accountable for that, I don’t think it was something where I was all locked up and ploughed into him, so obviously tricky conditions.”

Also Read: Nico Rosberg bashes Charles Leclerc for his unforced error in Imola that made him lose podium

Carlos Sainz is not angry at Daniel Ricciardo

Despite feeling unlucky for what happened to him on the home turf of Ferrari with all the Tifosi watching, Sainz does not blame Ricciardo for what happened.

The Spaniard was disappointed as the DNF in Imola marked his second successive one after Australia. He explained that the start was not good enough, obviously, but he still had 63 laps left.

In any case, he feels unlucky for not being able to complete his race. “I was the unlucky guy that for someone’s mistake, I had to pay. It’s how it is,” Sainz added.

However, he is not angry at Ricciardo for what happened in the Emilia Romagna GP.

The Ferrari driver said, “I don’t blame Daniel. He is not an unfair driver. When he lost his car for a moment, he hit me. That can happen. He came into our pit afterwards to apologise in the presence of my mechanics. That was a great gesture. I can’t be angry with him for that.”

Also Read: F1 fans shocked to know the reason why Charles Leclerc got off to a bad start in Imola