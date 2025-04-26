mobile app bar

“He Lost His Father at 14”: Carlos Sainz Opens Up About His Granddad’s ‘Rags to Riches’ Story

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Formula 1 Testfahrten Bahrain 2025 27.02.2025, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Testfahrten Bahrain 2025 ,im Bild Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP), Williams Racing mit seinem Vater Caros Sainz Sr.. *** Formula 1 Testing Bahrain 2025 27 02 2025

Formula 1 Testfahrten Bahrain 2025 27.02.2025, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Testfahrten Bahrain 2025 ,im Bild Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP), Williams Racing mit seinem Vater Caros Sainz Sr.. *** Formula 1 Testing Bahrain 2025 27 02 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / Nordphoto

F1 drivers, more often than not, are born into wealth. But very few are surrounded by motorsport class and legacy right from day one — and for that, Carlos Sainz can consider himself lucky. His father, Carlos Sainz Sr., is a two-time rallying world champion, which means he has racing flowing in his blood.

That’s not all. Sainz is part of Spain’s elite society, with his dad, in particular, having several high-profile sporting and political connections. In fact, there are claims that the Madrid-born driver even has ties to the Spanish Royal Family.

But that doesn’t mean the family started off strong. Things were not always so posh and easy for the Sainz family.

Sainz revealed in a Rolling Stone segment — alongside the likes of Stanley Tucci — that when discussing his family heritage, he opened up about the tough times his family faced during the Spanish Civil War, which lasted from 1936 to 1939. The main person who helped turn things around for the family? His grandfather Antonio Sainz Rebollo.

“He came from a very humble family, he lost his dad at 14. He had to build his own construction company after the civil war in Spain — from nothing,” said the former Ferrari driver.

It was Sainz’s grandfather who was able to amass the wealth the family enjoys today. Naturally, this allowed Sainz’s father to pursue a career in motorsport — and, in turn, enabled him to carve out his own path at the pinnacle of motor racing.

Sainz opened up about his grandfather, who sadly passed away a couple of years ago, when asked what family tradition he would like to keep alive. He revealed that once his grandfather had built his fortune, he became incredibly generous to the entire Sainz family.

He would organize and arrange lavish lunches for the whole clan — a family tradition that the #55 driver is determined to continue.

“And as soon as he achieved and became the man that he became, he made sure to be the most generous person possible to his family and he started organizing [these lunches] in this way,” Sainz added.

He also revealed that his father has now taken up the mantle of keeping the tradition alive, and that he himself hopes to do the same when he gets older.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these