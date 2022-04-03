“He manages to be the best possible racing driver”- Susie Wolff says Lewis Hamilton hasn’t changed at all since his karting days

Susie Wolff revealed that Lewis Hamilton and his approach to life and racing has been exactly the same since his karting days.

Hamilton is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He currently has seven world titles, for which he is tied alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Six of his seven Championship victories have come during his time in Mercedes. The Brit joined the Silver Arrows in 2013, in a move that many saw as risky. However, we all know how that ended up.

Mercedes and Hamilton set off on an era of complete dominance, with no other team or driver coming close to derailing them, until Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2021. Hamilton’s legacy in the sport is unmatched, with him having the most number of wins, fastest laps, and pole positions in history.

During his time in Mercedes, Hamilton became close to team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff. The latter herself, is an established racing driver, and took part in FP1 sessions for Williams in F1. Currently she is the CEO of Formula-E team, Venturi Racing.

Great respect and admiration for what Lewis Hamilton as achieved, says Wolff

Wolff, in a recent interview spoke about her relationship with the 37-year old. She revealed that he’s barely changed as a person since his early karting days.

She also mentioned the fact that she, along with Hamilton always ‘reminisce’ about the old days. This includes Hamilton talking about how Wolff’s family is.

“Just two days ago, we were reminiscing about something that had happened in the karting days that we had remembered,” she said. “And if I haven’t seen him for a while, the first thing he does is ask me how my parents, John and Sally, are. And we reminisce a lot.”

“I watched some of the races together with Anthony, his dad, and he’s absolutely the same. I just have so much admiration and respect for Lewis, what he’s achieved, how he manages his life to be the best possible racing driver that he can be.”

Hamilton heads into the third race of the 2022 season fifth in the drivers’ standings, behind Mercedes teammate George Russell.

