“Max. It’s just natural” – Former World Champion believes Max Verstappen is naturally gifted but still Lewis Hamilton has more edge over him

Jenson Button thinks that Max Verstappen is a naturally gifted driver but Lewis Hamilton still has more edge over him.

Former World Champion Jenson Button praised Max Verstappen and said that the Dutchman is naturally gifted. However, Button thinks that Lewis Hamilton still has an edge over the young talent given his 15 years of experience.

Button believes that Verstappen’s racing blood has helped him get to the very top of the sport. Asked in an interview to name the most naturally talented driver he has ever seen, Button said, “Max. It’s just natural, isn’t it?”

Button has had experiences with the Verstappen family on the track. He has competed against both of Max’s parents as a young driver.

“When you look at Max’s parents, his dad raced in F1. I raced against his dad and my first points finish was in Brazil, in my second race. To get that point, I had to overtake his dad, Jos,” Button continued.

“You didn’t want to get him upset. There was a little bit of aggression there. He was an amazing talent, one of the best kart drivers ever, and still probably to this day.

“And his mother, Sophie, I was teammates with in karting. She was a professional and one of the best in the world, so it’s definitely in the blood.”

Lewis Hamilton still has an edge

Despite the Dutchman having natural talent that helped him win the championship in 2021 going against Hamilton, Button is not yet convinced that he is as good as the Briton.

“Naturally gifted? Yes. Is he the best? I don’t know if he’s the best driver that has ever lived or [even] the best in F1 now,” added Button.

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his recent emotional and mental struggles. An incredibly brave and important reminder that nobody needs to be alone in that fight 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/3JDWwhxfEU — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 31, 2022

“When you look at Lewis, you think he is a much more complete racing driver with a lot more experience, maybe that’s why.

“He [Verstappen] has got to work hard. Even if you think you’re the best, there’s still more you can do to be better. That is where Michael Schumacher was so strong.”

