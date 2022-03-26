Lewis Hamilton Brazil 2017: Why Lewis Hamilton getting eliminated from Q1 in Jeddah is different from Sao Paulo

Lewis Hamilton Brazil 2017: Lewis Hamilton got surprisingly eliminated from Saudi Arabian GP GP; the last time it happened was in Brazil.

The season has been far from perfect for Lewis Hamilton. The Briton has been suffering with his car for the last two Grand Prix and in the Saudi Arabian GP’s qualifying, he got eliminated in Q1.

Something shocking for the whole F1. The sight of Hamilton not going till the end of qualifying is rarer than witnessing a Yeti. Hamilton finished P16 in his first flying lap.

It was something bizarre, nobody could believe, especially when his teammate was at that time running at P4. The Briton gave another shot in time and managed to get a P15.

But, Lance Stroll was just behind him and knocked him out of the qualifying with a better time.

Lance Stroll has knocked Lewis Hamilton OUT of Q1!! 🤯🤯 This is NOT how anyone would’ve written the script 😮 pic.twitter.com/1vwfCd7ZzU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 26, 2022

It is worrying for Lewis Hamilton

The first thing that was shouted when Hamilton got eliminated in Q1 was in Brazil 2017. However, at that time things were massively different.

At that time, it was not something related to the car’s capability, but Hamilton’s own mistake, as he got crashed into the barriers. Thus, it is not comparable to what just happened with Hamilton in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton right after his elimination was approached by SkySports for his reactions. The Briton claimed that he couldn’t get much out of the car.

He claims that there is something wrong with his car setup, and it felt for him like the car is highly undrivable.

#SaudiArabianGP: Lewis Hamilton says he was very surprised in being knocked out so early, “Something[wrong] in the set up. It was looking good in P3, tried to progress and probably went too far. The car was undriveable.” — deni (@fiagirly) March 26, 2022

