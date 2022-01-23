F1

“He needed some time to adjust at Renault too”: McLaren boss feels Daniel Ricciardo will improve on his performances in the 2022 season

"I do want to be here, potentially till the end"– Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he wants to retire at McLaren
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
DPC WEU Tour 1 Division 1: Final rankings on DPC EU point table after tie breakers.
Next Article
Jayant Yadav stats: Why is Shardul Thakur not playing today's 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands?
F1 Latest News
"I do want to be here, potentially till the end"– Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he wants to retire at McLaren
“He needed some time to adjust at Renault too”: McLaren boss feels Daniel Ricciardo will improve on his performances in the 2022 season

Zak Brown is sure that Daniel Ricciardo will perform better in 2022 after spending the…