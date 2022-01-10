“He needs to be back in Red Bull”- Former F1 boss thinks Sebastian Vettel should return to Red Bull

Former F1 boss believes that to prove how fast he is currently, Sebastian Vettel should head back to Red Bull.

For most of the 2021 season, Sebastian Vettel was stuck in the midfield of the track in his Aston Martin. He scored one single podium in Baku in his first year with the British team. The four-time world champion joined Aston Martin after leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

In an under-performing Aston Martin, he was only able to score 43 points. He finished the season in the 12th position ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll. At Ferrari, doubts had been raised around Vettel’s performance after he was out-scored by Charles Leclerc.

Earlier, Vettel had said that the thought of retirement has crossed his mind but former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone thinks that the German has earned the right to retire when he likes.

Fire is still burning within Sebastian Vettel

When asked if Vettel should leave the sport, Ecclestone said, “when he feels like it. He should not be told he is got to retire.”

“We don’t know how quick he is anymore because he’s not in a competitive car – so it’s not easy to say he’s not as quick as he used to be. He needs to be back in Red Bull, actually.”

The German driver said that the fire is still burning within him but admitted that he is happier than he was at Ferrari.

“Of course, sometimes you ask yourself the question of meaning,” the German said towards the end of 2021. “I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind yet.

“If I don’t feel the inner drive and ambition anymore and just stick with it to deliver messages or increase the bank balance, that would be a betrayal of the generation that is yet to come and live that dream… but the fire is still burning.”

