“Sebastian Vettel took a massive pay cut”- Reports suggest the four-time world champion’s move to Aston Martin came at a price

Sebastian Vettel spent five seasons racing in Ferrari and coming closer to the championship before moving to Aston Martin in 2021.

The 2020 season did not end well for Sebastian Vettel or Ferrari. The Italians finished the season at sixth while the German finished at 13th in the drivers’ championship. At the end of the 2020 season, Ferarri and Vettel parted ways.

The German driver started a new chapter with Aston Martin in 2021. But reports say that he had to accept a massive pay cut for the move.

A report by RacingNews365 said that Vettel was earning $30 million at Ferrari in salary and endorsements. This salary ranked him as 18th on the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes in 2017.

The reports said that in 2021 Vettel earned $15 million excluding bonuses and sponsorships. But with Lawrence Stroll’s new project, it seems like Vettel can reconstruct his career and salary.

The report also revealed that Vettel’s net worth from his F1 career which began in 2007 is estimated to be $140m. He is sponsored by the watch brand Casio, Shell, Infiniti and clothing brand Pepe Jeans.

When the four-time world champion joined Aston Martin, Stroll said, “We are delighted to have Sebastian on our team. It is our intention to continue working with him next year and beyond.”

Aston Martin pleased with Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel did not have a very fruitful first year with the British team but he has obviously satisfied the team and his crew with his personality.

He won many hearts and respect in his debut year in 2021. Former CEO Otmar Szafnauer described the Germans as “brilliant.” He said, “He’s such a man of integrity, he works hard, great work ethic, leaves no stone unturned.”

“The engineers like working with him, the mechanics love him as a person. He is just a genuine guy. And that goes a long way in life.”

With the new technical challenges coming in for the 2022 season, it will be interesting to see how Vettel approaches the championship.

