“He Practically Pointed a Gun”: Toto Wolff Faces Scathing Allegations Over Lewis Hamilton’s Ill-Fated Night

The infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, to this day, remains one that haunts Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes alike. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff used all his might to get the decision overturned but to no avail. As per the chatter picked by British media, the Austrian manager went above and beyond his powers in his pursuit. The unearthed allegations are taking the world of F1 by storm.

As per The Daily Mail, Wolff went as far as threatening the then-FIA chief Jean Todt to either sack Michael Masi or Hamilton would walk away from F1. Quoting an unnamed F1 team boss, the British newspaper wrote, “He wants to control everything. He sticks his finger in every pie. He practically pointed a gun at Jean Todt’s head and told him: either Michael Masi leaves or Lewis Hamilton will leave Formula 1.”

Whether the ruling body caved under pressure is not known but months later, it admitted Masi’s decision that cost Hamilton dearly was a “human error”. In the build-up to the 2022 season, Masi was removed from his position. However, current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has suggested that he may consider reinstating Masi.

Ben Sulayem’s headline-grabbing comments aren’t a new phenomenon. The FIA boss caused a major skirmish with FOM earlier this year by dubbing F1’s potential $20 billion sale “inflated”.

Liberty Media took exception to the comment and warned the FIA boss sternly through its legal representatives. Ben Sulayem, however, continued on his path to create controversies by granting Andretti the approval to enter F1. The decision came amid Andretti facing a major pushback from F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and many teams.

The ongoing battle between the Wolffs and the FIA

The FIA president once again found himself in the midst of a major controversy recently. The ruling body issued a statement alleging a passover of confidential information from a FOM official to a team principal.

The statement, however, did not name Susie and Toto Wolff. Rumors, however, pointed towards the couple owing to Susie being a FOM official by virtue of her position in F1 Academy and Toto being the Mercedes team boss. In response, both Susie and Toto Wolff along with F1 equivocally condemned the scathing allegations.

In her statement, the F1 Academy boss said, “I am deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised by the public allegations that have been made this evening. It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behavior, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.”

Hamilton too jumped to the Wolffs’ defence. He dubbed the inquiry into the couple’s conduct “disappointing”. He also slammed the ruling body for launching an inquiry “without any evidence”.

The FIA then concluded the inquiry within just two days after finding no irregularities. Hamilton, however, was rumoredly still upset. After having been felicitated with the P3 trophy at the recently concluded FIA award-giving Gala, the seven-time champion allegedly left his trophy behind when leaving.

A fan later posted a picture of the said trophy on social media and claimed Hamilton “gifted” it to him. As the controversy created a major furor, Mercedes rubbished the claims, and in an official statement, clarified the trophy was left behind by Hamilton for the FIA to deliver to them.