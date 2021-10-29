“He showed why we wanted to get him”- McLaren boss is delighted with sudden comeback by Daniel Ricciardo in 2021

After having an underwhelming beginning to his time in McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo is finally finding his ground on the MCL35M.

McLaren hired Daniel Ricciardo to make an immediate impact with his experience. But on the contrary, the Australian struggled to find his ground in the first few rounds.

However, a few races before the Italian Grand Prix, Ricciardo started racking up consistent results, and his upward trajectory piqued in Monza as he grabbed his first win with McLaren.

His team principal Andreas Seidl is impressed by the Australian’s performance in Austin praised him after the race. His impressive performance kept Carlos Sainz behind and maintained McLaren’s position in the constructors.

“It was definitely a very strong weekend from Daniel,” Seidl told media, including RacingNews365.com. “I think it’s fair to say it was, together with Monza, probably his strongest weekend with us.”

“Maybe [it’s] even fair to say that it was his best weekend with us so far, on a track that has a lot of different corner types as well. “I’m very happy with what he could pull off this weekend.”

“It was a great performance from his side to keep Carlos behind the entire race and being under massive pressure. It’s just another confirmation that, since the summer break, he continuously improved and felt more comfortable in the car.”

This is why we wanted Daniel Ricciardo

Seidl then added that the progress o Ricciardo is a reminder of why McLaren always wanted to hire him. He feels there is still a lot to come from the Honey Badger.