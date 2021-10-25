“At one point I thought I could still catch Checo”– Risk Ferrari avoided that could have got them fastest lap and a podium

Ferrari’s gains reflected at Circuit of the Americas with Mattia Binotto even considered pitting him again to get a podium and fastest lap.

Ferrari in the last few races has been impressive after their latest upgrades. In the last two races, Charles Leclerc has picked consecutive P4 results, helping his side reduce the deficit against McLaren.

After the race, Leclerc revealed that he suggested his team pit him again, as he thought he could catch Perez and also snatch the fastest lap point from Lewis Hamilton.

“At one point I thought I could still catch Checo. A pit stop always involves a certain risk. The team decided not to risk it,” Leclerc said. Mattia Binotto agreed that he considered the move, but he also viewed it as a big risk.

“We considered it, but refrained from it for various reasons. It seemed too risky,” said Binotto. Ferrari already messed with Carlos Sainz’s pitstop, as he lost 5.6 seconds while changing his tyres, whereas other drivers were managing below three seconds.

Also read: Dale Earnhardt’s son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA

New hybrid updates achieving impossible for Ferrari

According to the report by Auto Motor und Sport revealed that Ferrari’s new hybrid update is helping them achieve maximum downforce without losing on straights.

Something Ferrari thought to be unachievable a few weeks ago. That is why Ferrari was incredible in all the corners at COTA, whether slow or fast.

Sainz’s decent finish at P7 gave Ferrari another advantage over McLaren in the points table, as Lando Norris finished behind him. And Ricciardo’s P5 result was neutralized by Leclerc’s P4.



Now the difference between Ferrari and McLaren is only three and a half points. With the next race set to be in Mexico, the competition between McLaren and Ferrari would be at its peak, as both teams want to be at the best of rest spot.

Also read: Dale Earnhardt’s son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA