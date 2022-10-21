“He was born in Austin, not in Perth”: Max Verstappen thinks Daniel Ricciardo’s Aussie citizenship is a cover amidst his love for America

Max Verstappen thinks Daniel Ricciardo’s Australian citizenship is a disguise, and he was born in Austin after seeing his special avatars for the USGP.

One of the biggest highlights during the US Grand Prix is Daniel Ricciardo styling his beard and clothing as a Texas cowboy. The Australian driver becomes all-American when in Austin.

The 33-year-old race driver has admitted that he is in love with Austin. He always looks forward to flying to Texas and visiting a few spots he likes.

Recently, Ricciardo has also started watching NFL games, and die-heartedly supports Buffalo Bills so much that he has also formed a great friendship with their quarterback Josh Allen.

Daniel Ricciardo was born in Austin, says Max Verstappen

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Max Verstappen claims that his former teammate Ricciardo isn’t an Australian. He thinks he is an American citizen, and the former is a cover.

“I think he was born in the US,” said Verstappen jokingly. “Maybe here in Austin, he wasn’t born in Perth, Australia. So, that’s just a big cover up. But yeah, he loves it.”

The 2022 world champion adds that Ricciardo loves to visit Austin. Adding onto it, there is no other driver on the grid which makes so much effort for any foreign nation upon their visit. Not even Lewis Hamilton for Brazil, who calls it his second home.

NASCAR will suit Ricciardo

Verstappen was then asked whether Ricciardo could be a NASCAR driver. To this, there was a big pause by both Sergio Perez and the Dutchman.

In the end, Perez spilt out a big yes. Followed by Verstappen saying that NASCAR would suit him. Then, both admitted that their contemporary F1 star would love being over there.

Ricciardo, since childhood, has been a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. Last year, McLaren boss Zak Brown made his wish come true when he let the Australian spin around Earnhardt’s 1984 Chevrolet, which Brown owns.

