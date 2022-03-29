“He was pretty battered” – Aston Martin provide fresh update on Sebastian Vettel’s availibility for Australian GP after Covid bout

“He was pretty battered” – Aston Martin super-sub Nico Hulkenberg reveals speaking to Sebastian Vettel and figuring his health after the latter tested positive for Covid.

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has confirmed Sebastian Vettel was virtually present for the Saudi Arabian GP. For those unaware, Vettel has missed the opening two races in Bahrain and Jeddah after testing positive for Covid.

“He was virtually present at all meetings and gave us advice.

“We hoped until the end that he might be able to drive after all. But there comes a point when you run out of time.

“We had to make a decision. And since Sebastian wasn’t ready, we chose Nico.”

As things stand, the four-time champion should be ready in time for the Australian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin yet to score points, apart from Williams

Vettel’s substitute is his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg, who put in a credible performance in Jeddah. But it was not enough for the team to score points, as he and Lance Stroll only managed to finish P12 and P13.

“We were in constant contact. He [Vettel] was pretty battered.

“We put together a clean race, but unfortunately the events and opportunities did not really go our way.

The first Safety Car period was unhelpful because we were running a longer first stint on the hard tyre – so that compromised our race.

“It was a demanding race, but I am happy with my performance considering my limited experience with the car.

“We gave it everything out there, but points were out of reach.”

