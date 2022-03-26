“Nobody can tell me what I have to say or not to say” – Sebastian Vettel admits he is not the most popular driver in the eyes of F1 bosses

Sebastian Vettel talks about the difficulties he poses for F1 bosses due to his newly outspoken views on political issues.

As media access to the drivers was denied following the missile strike in Jeddah, there was one driver who was left as an exception. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel could not join his team in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19.

However, a few days ago he gave an interview to the German broadcaster ARD and news agency DPA. There have been many discussions surrounding whether or not F1 should race in the regime given the political issues.

The missile strike near the F1 circuit during the free practice session added fuel to the fire. Though, despite the threatening situation the F1 decided to continue with the scheduled weekend. The FIA ensured the teams that they are safe and there is nothing to worry about.

Drivers are sticking together and making their point as F1’s moral compass even without the physical presence of GPDA director Seb Vettel, who would surely have been at the forefront. Presumably he is in touch by phone with his colleagues — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) March 25, 2022

However, it seems as though the drivers are not completely on board with the decision. In the interview, Vettel talked about the difficulties he poses to the F1 authorities over his outspoken views on political issues.

When asked about how sportsmen can get involved in the controversial political issues of the countries they visit, the German said, “How independent can you be when you’re on the payroll?”

“You can say ‘boycott, don’t even go there.’ On the other hand, you can go there and represent our Western values, show our freedom and stand up for it.

“The question is how brave can you be when you are a paid guest?” said the four-time world champion.

Sebastian Vettel is the least popular in the eyes of F1 bosses

F1’s decision to race in Saudi Arabia was already controversial even before the missile strike. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had spoken against the mass executions and the LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

Hamilton said that he does not feel comfortable in the kingdom but it is still important to raise awareness. Vettel explained that it is not like F1 decides where to go. It is more like the countries come forward to the F1 and it is part of the business model. The venues put a lot of money into it.

The 34-year-old further said, “Do you dare to speak out against it when you are there? On the other hand, there are certain values that we have to stand for because they outweigh financial interests.”

“It’s not just about Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and the Olympics were in China. The question is how many countries are left out on the calendar.”

“But actually it should be a simple question. It’s all about role models, especially for young people. On the one hand, it is entertainment, on the other hand, you also have a responsibility. You should make sure that you go ahead with the right values and symbols,” Vettel said.

Furthermore, Vettel admitted that his outspoken views on political views have made him the least popular driver in the eyes of the F1 authorities. “Some people panic a little when these topics come up,” he said. “There are people who really want to influence what I say about it.

“I am not exactly the most popular driver in the eyes of the F1 organisation. But nobody can tell me what I have to say or not to say, even if people don’t like what I may say.”

