“He wasn’t leaping up”: Former F1 World Champion analyzes body movements of Lewis Hamilton to indicate that he’s still wary of Max Verstappen’s comeback

Damon Hill feels that both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are under a lot of pressure going into the season’s last two races.

Hamilton and Verstappen are in the midst of a colossal fight for the F1 title in 2o21. They have both led the Championship at different stages of the season, and even now, it is tough to predict the eventual winner.

The momentum seemed to be with the Red Bull driver after winning two successive races in the US and Mexico. However, Hamilton has swung it back to the Mercedes garage after wins in Brazil and Qatar. The latter winning the last two races has cut down Verstappen’s 19 points lead to just 8.

UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS 👀 Two races to go Eight points in it An F1 title race for the ages #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hoUdjtI4qm — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

With just two races to go this year, the 1996 F1 Champion Damon Hill feels that both drivers are under ‘immense pressure’. “I don’t think it’s a time for happiness just yet,” Hill said. “I think the tension is still too intense. It’s too palpable.

“They’re so close to the finish now, and nobody knows what’s going to happen. Lewis won but he wasn’t leaping up and down in celebration. I think he’s been pretty cool about keeping his emotions in check, as has Max.”

Lewis Hamilton seems to have the upper hand, says Hill

The British former F1 driver seems to think that his compatriot has the upper hand in the title fight.

Hamilton is going after his 8th World Championship, which would statistically make him the greatest F1 Champion of all time. The 36-year-old overcame multiple grid penalties in Sao Paolo to win the race and dominated the inaugural Qatar GP.

Verstappen finished 2nd in both races, and Hill feels that the Dutchman’s positivity following those races is very admirable.

“Max didn’t come out of that race thinking, ‘Oh, it’s a disaster, the championship is slipping away’. He thought he’d done a good job with what he could do.” he said.

Happy with P2️⃣ and the fastest lap 👊 Despite a really good start, the win was out of reach, but we maximized our race result. Thanks to a good strategy, we scored 19 points today. We will keep fighting to the end 💪 🇶🇦 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/YnCL44O50x — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 21, 2021

“But the performance advantage was definitely there for Mercedes. I think Hamilton’s been getting better and better.” the former Williams driver added.

F1 makes its debut in Saudi Arabia next week when the lights go out at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The 2021 season finale will follow the Saudi Arabian GP at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

