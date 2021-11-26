F1

“He wasn’t leaping up”: Former F1 World Champion analyzes body movements of Lewis Hamilton to indicate that he’s still wary of Max Verstappen’s comeback

"He wasn't leaping up": Former F1 World Champion analyzes body movements of Lewis Hamilton to indicate that he's still wary of Max Verstappen comeback
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Many more to come": Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test hundred on debut vs New Zealand at Kanpur
Next Article
"Isaiah Stewart, take it from me, getting into it with LeBron James never ends well!": Warriors' Draymond Green gives his take on the scuffle and doles out advices for the Pistons' sophomore
F1 Latest News
"The next track arguably should favour Mercedes"– Red Bull declare Mercedes favourites for Saudi Arabian Grand prix amidst intense title fight
“The next track arguably should favour Mercedes”– Red Bull declare Mercedes favourites for Saudi Arabian Grand prix amidst intense title fight

With the 2021 title fight approaching its twilight with the last two races, Red Bull…