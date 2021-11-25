“I keep my distance from everyone”– Lewis Hamilton is still afraid of contracting COVID-19 again

Lewis Hamilton, who suffered from COVID-19 by the end of 2020, is afraid of having it again as the virus is still highly present.

Like any other sport, Formula 1 managed to overcome the obstacles COVId-19 brought with it in 2020. Though, it infected a few drivers on the grid, including world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Because of it, he was unable to appear for the Sakhir Grand Prix last year, and George Russell took his place. It happened almost a year ago, but the Briton is still scared of catching it again.

“I am still at home alone, but thanks to the experience from the previous year, this can now be managed a little better,” Hamilton is quoted by European media outlet Auto Motor und Sport. “But you live in constant fear.”

“It doesn’t matter to the people around me if they miss a day of work,” said Mercedes driver Hamilton. “But it can be decisive for us drivers. I see other athletes who are super relaxed about it and don’t seem to mind if they get it. That feels strange to me.”

Hamilton faced a massive physical blow because of COVID-19. The 36-year-old still had a lingering effect at the start of this season but claims full fitness now.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals how 2000 people’s income rely on him

Lewis Hamilton is glad about eased restrictions

With F1 initially started operating in 2020, there were several strict rules. And breach of it had massive repercussions. However, with the world immuning itself against the virus, things are finally getting better, resulting in eased pandemic norms.

“Last year it was only six months because of the short season, but now we’ve had it for almost a whole year,” he said. “The rules have been relaxed somewhat in some areas, making it easier to be careless and get into trouble. So you always have to keep it in the back of your mind.”

“My way of dealing with social contact is very different now than in the past. Now I keep my distance from everyone and always hold my breath when people are around.”

Also read: Jenson Button still can’t get ‘off the fence’ over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen title competition