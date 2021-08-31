“He’ll get his chance again in Formula 1″– Red Bull boss confirms Alex Albon will return to F1 amidst rising opportunities

“He’ll get his chance again in Formula 1″– Red Bull boss Helmut Marko said that they hadn’t discarded Alex Abon for F1 yet.

Alex Albon had his dream come true in the middle of the 2019 Formula 1 season when he replaced Pierre Gasly. However, his dream didn’t last long; Red bull signed Sergio Perez to partner with Max Verstappen due to poor performances.

This year, Albon has been travelling with Red Bull as a reserve driver and also been participating in DTM, but Red Bull chief Helmut Marko says that Albon will get his chance in F1 again.

“Alex is a talent. We haven’t written him off yet after his time with Red Bull in F1. He’ll get his chance again in Formula 1, wherever that may be. For him the DTM is now the perfect stage. But we also have a very talented driver in the DTM field in Liam Lawson,” said Marko to Krone.at.

He also mentions that Lawson is really young, but he is impressed by his immediate impact and believes that he is the man of the future and is hooked to see what happens next.

“He is only 19 years old, but he has already established himself in the top field of the DTM. And he has already won Formula 2 races. Of course he doesn’t have any experience yet, but he’s definitely a man of the future.”

Partnership with Ferrari makes a lot of sense

In F1, Ferrari and Red Bull are arch-rivals, but they have joined forces to compete in DTM, and for Marko, the move makes a lot of sense, as they needed something extraordinary to take part in DTM.

“Of course we are rivals in Formula 1. But it was clear to us that if we were to compete in the DTM we would need something extraordinary. That’s the case with Ferrari.”

“We have a good relationship with each other, our philosophy is also similar. This project makes a lot of sense.”