Helmut Marko Accuses Daniel Ricciardo of Violating ‘Handshake Agreement’ With Dietrich Mateschitz in 2018

In the wake of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB exit, Red Bull team advisor, Helmut Marko has revealed the turning point in the Australian’s Red Bull career. Revealing a handshake deal that the #3 driver violated in 2018, the Austrian explained how the late Red Bull owner, Dietrich Mateschitz was left unimpressed.

Back in 2018, Ricciardo had reportedly agreed to sign an extension with the Milton-Keynes-based team for 2019 and beyond. However, the Australian later reneged on his word and joined Renault (now Alpine) instead.

PlanetF1 quoted Marko as saying, “It was an event on the main square in Graz. Afterwards, we sat down together and actually came to an agreement. Sealed with a handshake. He then traveled to Salzburg and did the same there with Dietrich Mateschitz.”

Helmut Marko believes Daniel Ricciardo’s 2018 departure from Red Bull was the “turning point” of his #F1 career Red Bull advisor Marko reckons Ricciardo’s career started to decline after accepting a lucrative offer from Renault, before later switching to McLaren. pic.twitter.com/89hd7xUX1r — Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) September 27, 2024

The deal to stay with Red Bull had been agreed in principle, and Ricciardo had shaken on the agreement as per Marko. But the former’s change of heart did not go down too well with Mateschitz.

Marko explained that Ricciardo had doubts about the Honda power unit and hence decided to join the Renault works outfit headed by Cyril Abiteboul. About Mateschitz’s disappointment, Marko revealed, “He was very keen to ensure that what you seal with a handshake is honored.”

Why did Ricciardo quit Red Bull in 2018?

The chatter in the paddock disagrees with Marko’s version of events. Rather than the Honda power unit, 2016 world champion, Nico Rosberg believes it was his teammate, Max Verstappen that forced the Honey Badger’s hand into leaving Red Bull.

Rosberg explained that throughout 2018, Verstappen had been gaining an edge on the Australian, both on track and within the team. This meant that Ricciardo opted to leave the Dutchman’s shadow and pursue a project of his own elsewhere.

“I think he just didn’t feel comfortable in the team anymore. There was this rising star in Max Verstappen who was getting more and more support in the team and he just saw an opportunity to go to another team and be the star there,” explained the former Mercedes driver.