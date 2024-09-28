mobile app bar

Helmut Marko Accuses Daniel Ricciardo of Violating ‘Handshake Agreement’ With Dietrich Mateschitz in 2018

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Helmut Marko Accuses Daniel Ricciardo of Violating ‘Handshake Agreement’ With Dietrich Mateschitz in 2018

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire | L: Helmut Marko R: Daniel Ricciardo

In the wake of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB exit, Red Bull team advisor, Helmut Marko has revealed the turning point in the Australian’s Red Bull career. Revealing a handshake deal that the #3 driver violated in 2018, the Austrian explained how the late Red Bull owner, Dietrich Mateschitz was left unimpressed.

Back in 2018, Ricciardo had reportedly agreed to sign an extension with the Milton-Keynes-based team for 2019 and beyond. However, the Australian later reneged on his word and joined Renault (now Alpine) instead.

PlanetF1 quoted Marko as saying, “It was an event on the main square in Graz. Afterwards, we sat down together and actually came to an agreement. Sealed with a handshake. He then traveled to Salzburg and did the same there with Dietrich Mateschitz.”

The deal to stay with Red Bull had been agreed in principle, and Ricciardo had shaken on the agreement as per Marko. But the former’s change of heart did not go down too well with Mateschitz.

Marko explained that Ricciardo had doubts about the Honda power unit and hence decided to join the Renault works outfit headed by Cyril Abiteboul. About Mateschitz’s disappointment, Marko revealed, “He was very keen to ensure that what you seal with a handshake is honored.”

Why did Ricciardo quit Red Bull in 2018?

The chatter in the paddock disagrees with Marko’s version of events. Rather than the Honda power unit, 2016 world champion, Nico Rosberg believes it was his teammate, Max Verstappen that forced the Honey Badger’s hand into leaving Red Bull.

Rosberg explained that throughout 2018, Verstappen had been gaining an edge on the Australian, both on track and within the team. This meant that Ricciardo opted to leave the Dutchman’s shadow and pursue a project of his own elsewhere.

“I think he just didn’t feel comfortable in the team anymore. There was this rising star in Max Verstappen who was getting more and more support in the team and he just saw an opportunity to go to another team and be the star there,” explained the former Mercedes driver.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these