“No One Can Replace Mateschitz”: Helmut Marko Hails Red Bull Founder While Pledging His Loyalty

Motorsport Consultant Dr Helmut Marko AUT CEO and Founder of Red Bull Dietrich Mateschitz AUT during the Winner ceremony for the Austrian FIA Formula One Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner Europa

Helmut Marko has been a pillar of Red Bull’s F1 success throughout. Even in his 80s, the Austrian has a strong sense of loyalty towards the Milton Keynes-based outfit. A crucial reason behind it is the team’s founder, Dietrich Mateschitz. Ever since the Red Bull founder and owner passed away in 2022, Marko and his colleagues often reminisce about him.

The 81-year-old has stayed in F1 with Red Bull for so long, particularly due to his close bonding with Mateschitz.

He aims to “protect the spirit of Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz within the team. Or at least try to, because there is no one who can really replace Mateschitz,” Marko shared with Formule1.

Marko was really affected when Mateschitz, the brains behind the formation of Red Bull’s F1 team in 2005, passed away in 2022. If it wasn’t for the Austrian billionaire’s passion for motorsport, Red Bull may not have had such a successful team at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Helmut Marko asked about the future of Red Bull considering He and Mateschitz are in the twilight years and Porsche taking over 50% of the team Marko: “Formula 1 is the strongest marketing tool Red Bull has and the most successful. The team has a secure future.” pic.twitter.com/0NpCf5vPhE — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) August 15, 2022

Mateschitz also liked Marko and held his opinion in high regard, something that the Austrian former racing driver struggles with today, as evidenced by recent troubles he has had with the team’s hierarchy.

However, Marko never had to worry much about losing his place at the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Because even though the 81-year-old may not have everyone on his side, one of his strong backers has been Max Verstappen himself.

Verstappen’s bond with Marko

The fact that Marko, at such an old age, continues to travel the world meeting the demands of F1’s extensive calendar for Verstappen shows just how special their relationship is. “He is everything Red Bull stands for. The boss [Mateschitz] always says: we don’t buy stars, we make stars and Max is the perfect example, direct, accessible and a great sportsman.”

When Marko and Team Principal Christian Horner had a rift in the initial stages of the 2024 season because of the ongoing investigation against the Briton’s alleged workplace misconduct, there were rumors of Red Bull looking to part ways with Verstappen’s mentor.

| Max Verstappen says he can’t continue without Helmut Marko: “I have always said that Helmut has to stay with it. Without him I cannot continue.” “If people drop out who are very important to you, at some point it becomes an unworkable situation, if that were to happen.”… pic.twitter.com/rQA9xwEkBT — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 8, 2024

But Verstappen was having none of it. When asked, he told the media that ‘there would be problems’ if Marko was not a part of Red Bull anymore, hinting that his being a driver for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit was dependent on whether or not Marko still had a job.

“It’s lovely to work with someone like that, I’ve never felt so connected to a driver…” Marko also said in his interview.