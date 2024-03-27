Helmut Marko Explains Once ‘Problem Child’ Yuki Tsunoda Is Now ‘Faultless’

Yuki Tsunoda recently compelled Helmut Marko to change his opinion on him. The Japanese driver, with his incredible performance in Australia and his good start to the 2024 season overall, made Marko describe him as ‘faultless.’ This comes a couple of years after he called Tsunoda a “problem child” due to the RB driver’s hot-headed behavior.

Speaking about the ‘faultless’ driver, the Red Bull veteran said in a report published by Dutch media house Formule1, “Yuki is currently riding at a very high level – and remains faultless. Franz Tost and I have always believed in him. His speed was always beyond doubt for us. His problems were lack of control, outbursts, and proneness to mistakes. That’s all gone this season.”

Marko believes the 22-year-old has developed well over the last one year. Even though Tsunoda was always known for his pace, hot-headed behavior and his outbursts on the team radio earned him an infamous reputation. With time, he rectified this vulnerability.

Back in 2022, Marko called Tsunoda a “problem child“ while speaking to Servus TV, after the Japanese driver clashed with his then-teammate Pierre Gasly. To tackle this, Tsunoda worked with numerous psychologists and Marko believes that this has improved him. However, Tsunoda’s personal development started long back in his F2 days.

The psychologists and trainers Tsunoda appointed helped him grow up mentally and at the same time, prepared him for F1. He also faced difficulties both mentally and physically while living in the United Kingdom according to Marko. Nonetheless, Tsunoda in 2024, has matured and is reported to be ready for making a big jump in his career.

Yuki Tsunoda prepared for bigger things

Yuki Tsunoda, who’s competing in his 4th season for Red Bull’s sister team, has coped up well with the pressure, Helmut Marko believes. His recent performance in Melbourne, where he finished P7, is a huge testament to the fact that he has improved considerably.

This gives him an edge for a Red Bull seat next year if the Austrian team does not wish to extend Sergio Perez’s contract. Because Red Bull will likely look to invest in the future, there are high chances for the 23-year-old to make the cut over his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who is also linked to the seat.

Both Ricciardo and Tsunoda approached the 2024 season with one goal in mind- fight for the Red Bull seat. The equation was clear. Whoever outperforms the other, gets a better chance at convincing Marko and Red Bull of a place at the Milton-Keynes-based team.

As of now, Tsunoda has the better chance of getting the Red Bull seat. He has been consistent throughout, and has outperformed Ricciardo in every step of the way.