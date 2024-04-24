Helmut Marko Warns Red Bull About Expedition to Miami That Could Be Tricky to Conquer

In the initial five races of the 2024 season, Red Bull has managed to win four. Thus, the RB20 has managed to claim itself as the fastest car on the track. However, it’s not unbeatable as per Helmut Marko. According to the 80-year-old, Red Bull’s trip to Miami could be tricky where yet another conquest can prove to be hard to come by.

“The tracks where the rivals could get a little closer to us are Miami or Monaco, especially in Qualifying the rivals are close. I can imagine that it won’t be easy to conquer the pole position in Florida,” said Marko as per Formula Passion.

With Ferrari and McLaren making impressive gains and showing the ability to challenge the RB20, Marko states that some of the external factors can alter the race results. One such possibility is high tire wear.

Red Bull faced the same problem in Australia and witnessed its first defeat of the season. He is expecting a similar thing in Miami, where teams like Ferrari and McLaren can get the edge.

However, Red Bull’s tire wear isn’t as dramatic which could make them lose regularly. But certainly, Ferrari and McLaren can have longer stints than them as seen in China.

Marko also admits that he was shocked by McLaren’s prowess in China. The Woking-based team managed to outperform Ferrari with the help of Lando Norris. And now, this Miami GP update could be another positive for the Papaya team.

Can McLaren’s upgrade be a bull’s eye after the update by Helmut Marko?

McLaren boss Andrea Stella long ago informed via media that they will be making an upgrade on the car ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. According to him, it will be one of the biggest developments instilled by McLaren.

In the last race, Oscar Piastri had taken a hit on his floor that jeopardized his result. But if that had not happened, then, as per Charles Leclerc, Ferrari could have faced more struggle in fetching P4 and P5 for the team.

Now, with Miami being considered as one of the places where McLaren can prosper, according to Marko, this could be their chance to fetch a win for the first time since 2021. And on a more positive outlook, it could be Lando Norris’ race to win. The 24-year-old has been waiting for one ever since his debut in 2019.

The Briton has won 15 podiums but is yet to win a race. It is the highest podium tally for a driver without a win. However, in an era where Verstappen is winning every possible race, it’s hard for anyone else to register any victories.