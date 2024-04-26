“What Has He Done?”: Kansas City Chiefs Graphic Questioned By Mike Florio as Patrick Mahomes Gets Credit for 3 Extensions

Andy Reid and Brett Veach are the two faces of the Kansas City front office that changes the fortune of a long-struggling franchise. A fanbase that had never truly seen a home-grown talent lead them to the promised land. They were mostly known for borrowed starts. Thus, drafting and developing Patrick Mahomes was the most important career move by both the Chiefs head coach and GM.

And thus, the two were rewarded with handsome extensions after winning their 3rd Super Bowl in 4 years. But it turns out, mainstream media was missing out on a name that was also part of the dynasty. Team President Mark Donovan. Especially, Mike Florio couldn’t stand seeing him in the same graphic that celebrated the extension of Brett Veach and Andy Reid.

Florio strongly suggests, “Get Mark Donovan off that graphic. What has he done to really deserve that kind of attention and focal point? And this is what drives the football people, in every organisation, crazy, there’s always somebody who isn’t accountable with their job, who shows up when things are going well. To say, put me in the spotlight, look he’s the biggest guy on the graphic.”

Mike Florio is visibly annoyed with Donovan getting the acclaim. Clearly, the Kansas City Chiefs appreciate the front office and thus have extended them all. But Florio gives the bulk of credit for getting this success to Patrick Mahomes.

And the credit for Patrick Mahomes? Well, Mike Florio is absolutely clear on that. The Pro Football analyst notes, “Well, Andy Reid coaches him, Brett Veach found him. What’s Mark Donovan done other than like, balance the books?”

Chris Simms tries to argue from the other side. He offers that maybe Veach or Andy Reid was in turn hired by Donovan and that is why the trickle-up affect of the success. But Florio doesn’t buy it. And takes his comments on the Chiefs President to another level.

Mike Florio Reminds One Thing Mark Donovan Has Notably Done

Not only does the analyst take away any credit from the President for the success, he blames the biggest loss of the off-season on Donovan. Florio talks about the failed attempt to win the vote to stay in Kansas City. And according to the PFT analyst, he was the face of the push. And they miserably failed to achieve that.

Florio notes, “You know what he’s done in the last one year? He was responsible for the landslide defeat of this ballot measure. That he was front and center on behalf of the Chiefs, pushing to try to get free money, to renovate Arrowhead Stadium. It wasn’t even close. He said we’re optimistic we’ll win.”

After that, Florio doesn’t stop there and reminds his audience that Donovan also spoke out when the Rashee Rice incident happened. And he infamously said, “Thank God no one was injured.” Whereas people were injured in that incident. So it is clear that Florio believes that only 2 out of the three people in the above graphic deserve to be there. But does the Chiefdom think so too?