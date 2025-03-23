mobile app bar

Helmut Marko Ready to Replace Liam Lawson With Yuki Tsunoda: “He’s in the Form of His Life”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
October 27, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico: YUKI TSUNODA and LIAM LAWSON RB drivers during the drivers parade prior to the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Mexico City Mexico

October 27, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico: YUKI TSUNODA and LIAM LAWSON RB drivers during the drivers parade prior to the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Mexico City Mexico | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Liam Lawson’s woeful start to his Red Bull career continued in Shanghai with a P16 finish putting him under danger of losing his place just two races into the 2025 campaign.

Lawson finished out of the points in Australia last weekend, and was P20 in qualifying heading into today’s race. Because Red Bull changed the suspension on his car, he started from the pitlane in hopes of making a recovery drive. But he could only make up four places by the end.

The pressure on the 23-year-old is mounting. And amid this, the ever-so controversial Helmut Marko has namedropped Yuki Tsunoda as a potential replacement. According to reports, the Japanese driver could fill in for Lawson at Red Bull as early as his home race in a fortnight.

“Yuki is a different Yuki than in recent years. He is in the form of his life,” Makro said per Motorsport Total. “He changed his management, pursued a new approach, became more mature. It took a while, but now it seems to work.” 

Tsunoda’s start to the year has been blistering. Although he hasn’t scored points yet — which can largely be blamed on the RB strategists — his pace in qualifying has been blistering. He made it into Q3 in back to back weekends, and has looked more threatening than Lawson.

Red Bull is now expected to take the one-week break to evaluate Lawson’s future, with a decision expected to be made before the Japanese GP.

Marko’s changed opinion on Tsunoda

Marko doesn’t shy away from making bold claims. Last year, when Tsunoda was snubbed in favor of Lawson, much of the F1 community—including figures like McLaren CEO Zak Brown—felt Red Bull had made the wrong call.

But Marko was adamant that Lawson was the better driver. In fact, he even rated Isack Hadjar over Tsunoda, considering him a potential replacement if Red Bull decided to part ways with Lawson.

However, the 82-year-old’s latest comments suggest that Tsunoda has now become his top choice. So even if Lawson holds on to his seat for Suzuka, failing to show significant improvement could see Tsunoda take his place later this season.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these