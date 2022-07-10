“It’s not time to give team orders as of yet”- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will continue fight against each other in the coming rounds

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto insisted that the team will allow Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to fight on track.

One of the major talking points in F1 recently has been about Ferrari’s reluctance to appointing a number one driver. Leclerc, who looked to be the better driver in the opening rounds the season has not been on the podium since April.

This has led to a major roadblock in his bid to fight for the World Title. Carlos Sainz meanwhile, had a tough start to the year but has picked up some form in the last few races, and capped it off with a win in Silverstone earlier this month.

Ferrari’s strategy team has played a major role behind both these outcomes. Leclerc had a lot of his races ruined when the team refused to prioritize him over Sainz. The Spaniard meanwhile, has come of better in these strategy calls, and has often refused to follow certain team orders.

In spite of all the controversy surrounding the Ferrari drivers, Binotto’s stance remains intact. He insists that it’s too early to determine who a number one driver is.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fights will hand Max Verstappen the World Title

As the Ferrari drivers continue to scrap for their team’s number 1 position, Max Verstappen is running away at the top of the Drivers’ Standings. The Dutchman also has his teammate Sergio Perez in between him and Leclerc.

Ferrari and Leclerc fans are not happy about how Binotto and the Scuderia continue to be rigid about their decision. On Saturday’s Sprint in Austria, both Ferrari drivers went off to a stellar start. However, their fight for second place allowed Verstappen to open up a two second hap up front, which he then maintained for the rest of the afternoon.

ferrari trying to decide if they should go with the bad strategy or the slow pitstop tomorrow pic.twitter.com/pQ6LtswMGc — myra | race week 🇦🇹 (@myrxvi) July 9, 2022

“It is not yet time to give team orders,” Binotto said. “There are only 12 points between the two. Both drivers know that if at some point on has a better chance for the title, we will prioritize them. It is part of the contracts.”

Leclerc and Sainz start Sunday’s Austrian GP from P2 and P3 on the grid. They have to make sure that their tussle does not hand Verstappen another opportunity to comfortably take the win at the Red Bull ring.

