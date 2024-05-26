mobile app bar

“I Wish Our Father Was Here With Us”: Arthur Leclerc Makes Emotional Statement After Special Charles Leclerc Win

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Charles Leclerc is finally a Monaco GP winner. The boy who grew up watching Formula 1 cars zip past the streets of Monte Carlo took the chequered flag in P1 for the first time in his career. Speaking to the media after the race, the Ferrari driver’s brother, Arthur Leclerc, made an emotional statement about their father.

Overwhelmed by the emotion of his brother’s win, Arthur said (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), “I have no voice. I’m so proud of my brother [Charles Leclerc]. It’s the first time I [have] cried for a win. I wish our father (Herve Leclerc) was here with us. This is a dream coming true.”

The Leclerc brothers grew up with a father who was a motorsport fanatic. Herve’s passion for the sport translated into his son making his big break in F1 with the Ferrari driver academy and Sauber. Herve’s dream was to see his son drive for Ferrari in Formula 1 and win on the streets of Monaco.

Unfortunately, Herve passed away in 2017 after battling a prolonged illness. He could not witness his son fulfill this goal. Charles Leclerc finally achieved his family’s target by clinching victory at his home Grand Prix after he finished ahead of both the McLarens and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

The emotions were running high in Charles Leclerc’s cockpit as well. As he revealed to Piastri and Sainz in the cool-down room, the last two laps saw him tear up within his crash helmet. Speaking to David Coulthard, he explained that he was talking to his father as he cruised to pick up his first win since the 2022 Austrian GP.

Charles Leclerc has broken the Monaco GP curse

His sixth overall F1 win, on the streets of the Principality, would mean the world to Charles Leclerc. Not only has he fulfilled his father’s dreams, but he has also broken an ominous curse. Before his win, the 26-year-old had failed to even register a podium at the Monaco GP.

Now, his win has also changed the dynamics of the championship battle. Red Bull have lost considerable ground in the Constructors’ Championship after Sergio Perez’s lap one DNF. The #11 driver collided with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and then collected the other Haas of Nico Hulkenberg to bring out the Red Flag.

With Max Verstappen finishing in P6, and Carlos Sainz rounding off the final podium places, Ferrari now sit only 24 points adrift of Red Bull. Moreover, Charles Leclerc has strengthened his title bid after reducing Max Verstappen’s lead to 31 points.

