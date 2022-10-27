“We had that shower together”: Max Verstappen reveals his most ’emotional moment’ with Sergio Perez

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Sergio Perez (left) of Team Mexico and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (right) of Team Netherlands ride in a vintage pickup truck before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen jokes that his most emotional moment with his teammate Sergio Perez has been when they both had a shower together.

Red Bull is enjoying a great camaraderie between their current lineup of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Together, the duo easily won this year’s constructors’ championship with over three races still to go.

After years of trial and error, when Daniel Ricciardo left, Red Bull had been looking for a strong driver to build a reliable pair. However, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly failed to meet the expectations.

With Perez, Red Bull also has added comfort of the Mexican not showing title ambitions for the last two seasons, unlike Ricciardo. So, a strong bond between the two current drivers is on display.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull’s $145 Million budget cap breach was another kick on 2021 title defeat

Most emotional moment? Hot shower together

With such a bond, jokes between the two drivers are common. Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked what has been the most emotional moment between the duo. The Dutchman gives a hilarious response.

“Last week when we had that shower together, that was pretty emotional. Yeah, it was a hot shower,” said Verstappen. The entire audience erupted in laughter and woos.

MAX SAYING THE MOST EMOTIONAL MOMENT HE HAD WITH CHECO LAST WEEK WAS THE SHOWER THEY HAD TOGETHER! EXPLAIN @Max33Verstappen @SChecoPerez pic.twitter.com/7yOX6Av71A — Ana 🧡 max world champ 🏆 (@maxvbestie) October 26, 2022

On the other hand, Perez couldn’t give a quick-witted response, as he didn’t expect his teammate to make such an awkwardly hilarious statement in public. But it only shows outside the track that the Red Bull duo are best friends.

How long will the Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez friendship last?

Friendships in F1 are the most fragile things. Best friendships have been ruined in the pursuit of glory. With Verstappen winning two championships, Perez has recently started showing his championship ambitions for 2023.

The Mexican claims it’s his best chance in his career to run after the title, as never before has he been so high in the F1’s food chain. However, will Red Bull allow such a shift in the drivers’ priority?

Moreover, Verstappen is a generational talent. Even the most successful F1 driver in history, Lewis Hamilton, succumbed to his competitiveness. Perez showed no signs of that level of a calibre so far. But can he? That can only be known next year.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton admits that winning 2021 Title from Max Verstappen would give him ‘zero satisfaction’ now