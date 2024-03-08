mobile app bar

Helmut Marko Talks About His Suspension After Facing Investigation for Compromising Christian Horner

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Another Crisis Hits Red Bull as Helmut Marko Talks About His Suspension for the Australian GP

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Controversy has struck Red Bull once again at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP. The Christian Horner saga has embroiled the team since the beginning of February, now, team advisor, Helmut Marko has sensationally revealed that he, too, is potentially at risk of a suspension from the team. The reports emerging on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the Austrian has remained cryptic about the details of this potential suspension, hence, the speculation is bound to mount in this regard.

According to Erik van Haren (as quoted on X), “Unrest again today at Red Bull. Top advisor Helmut Marko just told ORF that there is a ‘theoretical possibility’ that he will be suspended by Red Bull. He cannot say with certainty whether he will be there at the next Grand Prix in Australia.”

While Marko is staying tight-lipped about the entire fiasco, Autosport (as reported on X) has reported that the team have launched an investigation into the ex-racing driver after he was linked to “various media leaks that have taken place since it emerged that Horner was being investigated.” Consequently, Marko has also reportedly been ordered to not talk to the media.

A new twist seems to emerge every day in the Horner saga. Marko’s possible suspension came hot on the heels of a rumored power struggle within the team between Horner and Max Verstappen’s father, Jos.

Has Helmut Marko defected to Jos Verstappen’s camp amid the Red Bull power struggle?

Since the news broke out that Horner had the complaint lodged against him for inappropriate behavior by a female employee dismissed by an independent barrister, this tale took another dramatic turn with the introduction of Jos Verstappen. The Dutchman has recently been very vocal about wanting to see Horner depart the team.

Verstappen Sr. was quoted by RACER.com as demanding Horner’s ousting while citing a potential rift within the team if the Briton stayed. What’s more, he even accused the 50-year-old of playing the victim when he himself, according to Jos, was the one causing all the problems.

Historically, Marko has been known to be very inclined towards Max. Verstappen is rumored to even have a clause in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave in case Helmut Marko departs the team.

After the chaos that ensued during the Bahrain GP last weekend, Jos Verstappen is not attending the Saudi Arabian GP paddock. However, the reason for his absence is his appearance at the Rallye de Hannut.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these