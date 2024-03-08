Helmut Marko Talks About His Suspension After Facing Investigation for Compromising Christian Horner

Controversy has struck Red Bull once again at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP. The Christian Horner saga has embroiled the team since the beginning of February, now, team advisor, Helmut Marko has sensationally revealed that he, too, is potentially at risk of a suspension from the team. The reports emerging on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the Austrian has remained cryptic about the details of this potential suspension, hence, the speculation is bound to mount in this regard.

According to Erik van Haren (as quoted on X), “Unrest again today at Red Bull. Top advisor Helmut Marko just told ORF that there is a ‘theoretical possibility’ that he will be suspended by Red Bull. He cannot say with certainty whether he will be there at the next Grand Prix in Australia.”

While Marko is staying tight-lipped about the entire fiasco, Autosport (as reported on X) has reported that the team have launched an investigation into the ex-racing driver after he was linked to “various media leaks that have taken place since it emerged that Horner was being investigated.” Consequently, Marko has also reportedly been ordered to not talk to the media.

A new twist seems to emerge every day in the Horner saga. Marko’s possible suspension came hot on the heels of a rumored power struggle within the team between Horner and Max Verstappen’s father, Jos.

Has Helmut Marko defected to Jos Verstappen’s camp amid the Red Bull power struggle?

Since the news broke out that Horner had the complaint lodged against him for inappropriate behavior by a female employee dismissed by an independent barrister, this tale took another dramatic turn with the introduction of Jos Verstappen. The Dutchman has recently been very vocal about wanting to see Horner depart the team.

Verstappen Sr. was quoted by RACER.com as demanding Horner’s ousting while citing a potential rift within the team if the Briton stayed. What’s more, he even accused the 50-year-old of playing the victim when he himself, according to Jos, was the one causing all the problems.

Historically, Marko has been known to be very inclined towards Max. Verstappen is rumored to even have a clause in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave in case Helmut Marko departs the team.

After the chaos that ensued during the Bahrain GP last weekend, Jos Verstappen is not attending the Saudi Arabian GP paddock. However, the reason for his absence is his appearance at the Rallye de Hannut.