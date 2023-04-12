Helpless Lewis Hamilton Losing Himself in Uphill Battle With Younger F1 Teammate George Russell

As a 7 time champion, Lewis Hamilton has built a legacy in the sport that has been unmatched. However, as the second oldest driver on the grid, behind only Fernando Alonso, Hamilton’s age could pose a challenge when competing against a room full of younger drivers who are just as talented.

This challenge is particularly relevant given that Hamilton’s 25-year-old teammate, George Russell, has already demonstrated championship potential since his days with Williams. As a result, Hamilton could face a genuine threat from his own teammate, which begs the question: Could Hamilton’s age become an unnecessary obstacle to his continued success in the sport?

Lewis Hamilton warned of his age

Damon Hill sat down for his weekly appearance on the F1 Nation podcast, where he provided his expert insight into the Mercedes duo. Having gone through the sport himself. Hill explained how age can be something holding Lewis Hamilton back.

Providing an example, Hill looks at the past, “Niki Lauda had Alain Prost arrive. When the older, experienced driver is faced by the speed of a young arrival, they can get depressed about it or devote their energy to making sure the outcome in the race is the thing that matters.”

Stating that the downfall begins in their late 30s, Hill explained how F1 drivers are unable to put out supernatural lap times, focusing instead on the laps themselves. “As you get older, maybe you’ve had crashes, your brain says: ‘I need to be more circumspect.'”

Thus, Russell has the upper hand. With youth comes fearlessness and courage that experience eventually cancels out. “George is super quick and is reveling in the early part of his career.”

Time to race. 💪 pic.twitter.com/HJXM1wnfiC — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2023

So Hill asks Hamilton to face his grim reality. The reflexes of a 25-year-old against a 38-year-old are unmatched, no matter how seasoned the driver is. “I don’t know if Lewis has acknowledged that he can’t match that. I’m sure he will do it, eventually. It’s possible that the instinctive, unconscious speed has started to leave him.”

This isn’t the crystal ball Hamilton wants to face as the Mercedes man is as hungry as ever for his record-breaking 8th title. After that, surely Hamilton wouldn’t mind laying back and kicking his feet up. But till then, no matter the age, the fight is still on for Lewis Hamilton.