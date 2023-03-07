Who is Toto Wolff’s First Wife? Mercedes Team Principal Explains His ‘Patchwork Family’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie are undoubtedly one of the biggest power couples in motorsport. The two are often also perceived by F1 fans as an ‘ideal’ couple.

However, not many know that Susie is Wolff’s second wife. The Austrian motorsports executive was first married to a woman named Stephanie for over a decade before the two had a divorce.

With that in mind, here’s a detailed look at Wolff’s first wife and how the Austrian dealt with his divorce.

Also Read: Ted Kravitz Takes Brutal Dig at Mercedes; Asks a Cockroach to Help the Silver Arrows Design a Good Car

Who is Toto Wolff first wife?

Before marrying Susie Wolff in 2011, Toto Wolff was married to Stephanie for over a decade. The duo also had two children: Benedict Wolff and Rosa Wolff. Meanwhile, Toto also has a second son named Jack following his marriage with Susie.

Although more than a decade has passed since Toto and Stephanie had a divorce, the 51-year-old continues to hold his first wife in the highest of regards.

Since Stephanie is an extremely private figure, not much is known about her other than the information that is available via Wolff’s accounts.

However, Wolff also has kept his personal life private for the most part, and only recently did he open up about his first marriage and his subsequent divorce.

‘Patchwork family’: Wolff praises Stephanie and Susie

In an interview with the Express back in 2017, Toto Wolff heaped praise on both his ex-wife Stephanie and his current wife Susie for having an outstanding understanding when it came to the children.

Toto explains how the two are always there for the children even though he and Stephanie had a divorce over a decade ago.

Wolff said that he is in a very lucky situation that they are a true ‘patchwork family’. Susie is the centre of pulling that all together – and his former wife Stephanie. “Both put the well-being of the kids above their own,” explained the Mercedes team principal.

The Austrian motorsports executive added that both Stephanie and Susie share such a good relationship that all of them also spend Christmas and holidays together.

Interestingly, Susie also shared an image of Toto and his two sons (one with Stephanie) about four years ago. The same perhaps suggests that the family do indeed share a strong bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susie Wolff (@susie_wolff)

Toto explained during the interview that the same was made possible as all of them found a way to ‘grow’ and overcome the tough moments.

Also Read: Toto Wolff to Benefit From Aston Martin’s $300 Million Share Price Boost After Bahrain GP

Who is Benedict Wolff?

Benedict Wolff is Toto’s oldest child and one of the two children the 51-year-old had from his previous marriage with Stephanie. Similarly to his mother, not much is known about Benedict either other than from the accounts provided by Toto.

In an interview with UBS in 2018, Toto explained how he prefers to give his children the freedom to choose. Speaking of Benedict, Toto said that he has limited conversations with his son.

“Last year, I found out that, to my complete surprise, he (Benedict) was the communications manager for a Formula One school’s team,” he said in the interview conducted in 2018.

Since his son did not inform him about the same, Toto understood that it was best to give his children the freedom to choose how they wanted to pursue their goals.

“The answer is probably that he needs to figure it out for himself first and we shouldn’t interfere in our kids’ careers,” explained the Mercedes team principal.