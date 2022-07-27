22-year-old Lando Norris says he ‘loves Daniel Ricciardo’ while talking about a potential replacement in 2023

Lando Norris on a very comfortable teammate relationship with Daniel Ricciardo and his experience with Colton ‘Hooligan’ Herta in 2015.

McLaren’s Lando Norris states that he is in love with Daniel Ricciardo as a teammate. However, he does not deny Colton Herta’s Mclaren partnership.

Both the McLaren drivers enjoyed comfortable points finish at the French Grand Prix last weekend. Norris finished seventh while Ricciardo ended in ninth place.

There have been rumours of McLaren already looking for replacements for the honey badger. However, Ricciardo himself has addressed this on his social media.

Lando Norris shares his experience with ‘Hooligan Herta’

Norris was actually Colton Herta’s teammate during the 2014-15 season. The Briton shared his experience with the media about his time with ‘Hooligan Herta’.

He stated: “I grew up with Colton, end of 2014-15, in British F1. And I mean, his nickname is ‘Hooligan Herta’. Because there’s one place he was extremely strong and that’s high-speed corners.”

The McLaren driver appreciated Herta as a driver and as a person with whom he spent lots of time growing up. However, currently, he is having a great partnership with Daniel Ricciardo.

The fact that that clip of Lando almost saying that he’s in love with Daniel is the response to the question of wether he’d like to share the garage with Colton Herta again makes me love him even more 💘 pic.twitter.com/nA7mFCNob6 — Alice 🪸 (@alice_nyoom) July 26, 2022

Potential Daniel Ricciardo replacement for the 2024 season?

Talking about his experience with Herta, Norris stated: “I grew up with him when I was younger for a good year and a half, two years. And just a bit crazy. A bit of a hooligan. It’s just nice to see him again.”

Colton Herta chose a different part as he became one of the top talents in the IndyCar scene. Moreover, Lando Norris is currently a top talent in Formula One.

The American driver came close to joining Formula One when Michael Andretti failed to purchase the Alfa Romeo team. However, he is a McLaren test driver and is surely Formula One bound in the future.

https://t.co/h0eql9TdbH : Colton Herta and Lando Norris (F1 Rookie for McLaren) in 2015 https://t.co/eG7IA0e4lD pic.twitter.com/tLTfvfRXY3 — Indy 500 Blog (@Indy500Blog) September 22, 2019

