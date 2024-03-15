“He’s a Disruptor”: Ex-Mercedes Insider Spills the Beans on What Made Toto Wolff Most Successful Team Principal

On the current F1 grid, Toto Wolff stands as the most successful F1 team principal. A former racing driver turned businessman, Wolff took Mercedes to new heights ever since he joined the team in 2013. Many ponder what sets the Austrian former and what is the reason behind his success. Appearing as a guest on the Podcast ‘The Business of Winning,’ former Mercedes Head of Communications Nicole Bearne detailed what makes Wolff stand out.

“(Wolff is) very mercurial, very entrepreneurial. He is a visionary, a big thinker. He is a disruptor. And he likes other disruptors.”

In 2013, Wolff took over the Team Principal duties at Mercedes. Since then, the Silver Arrows saw a major turnaround in their performance and quickly became the team to beat in F1. Regularly fielding GP-winning drivers in their lineup, the Brackley-based team racked up win after win and rose to third in the list of most wins (by a team) in F1 history. In 2014, Mercedes won their first constructors’ championship under Wolff.

From then on, Mercedes went on a rampant run and kept winning the constructors’ championship until 2021. Many believe that Mercedes’ dominance was aided by the presence of Lewis Hamilton in the team. The Briton won six of his seven world championships with Mercedes, largely contributing to his team’s success. Hardly any driver could go toe-to-toe against him, as Hamilton kept adding to his record tally of GP wins.

Wolff, however, had a role just as big to play. While Hamilton was acing it out on the track, Wolff with the help of Niki Lauda kept the ship floating and soaring. Wolff, a disruptor as labeled by Bearne, made sure to lead his team through an era of dominance previously unheard of in F1.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff might well be two peas in a pod

Much like Wolff, Hamilton is also a ‘disruptive’ personality in F1. Standing as the only Black driver in the history of the sport, Hamilton knew it was the only way for him to make it big in F1. Signs of Hamilton’s disruptions were there from the start, as he refused to play the second driver role when teamed up with Fernando Alonso. Both drivers were at each other’s throats throughout the 2007 season (Hamilton’s debut campaign) and matched stride for stride. However, it ended up backfiring big time, as they tied for points at the end of the season and were one point behind that year’s eventual champion, Kimi Raikkonen.

Things improved for Hamilton next year. He won the driver’s title in his sophomore year, impressing everyone hugely. The win also brought Hamilton on Mercedes’ radar, who brought him on board their team the first chance they got. There, Hamilton and Wolff partnered up to give way to one of the most successful partnerships in F1. However, it is all coming to an end this season with Hamilton moving to Ferrari. All eyes are now on Wolff to see who he brings in to replace his star driver.