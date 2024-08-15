Alex Albon Gives Himself an Artist Name After Gaining Inspiration from Post Malone

On the Team Torque podcast by Williams, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant talked about what would their rap names be. The Thai driver instantly gave Sargeant a name that the American did not appreciate. However, for his rapper/artist name, Albon came up with an entire back story and with the help of Sargeant came up with a perfect name.

He said, “I want something menacing. You know, where it’s like so different to what I’m producing. I’m gonna like have tattoos. I’m gonna have like grilled-out teeth, you know, like the full thing. But I actually, I’m singing love songs. It’s gonna throw people off.”

During the entire explanation, Sargeant could not control his laughter. However, after he was done, the American said, “Post Malone Spec?” Albon agreed and excitedly added, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, basically, yes. I’d be called Post Alone. And I would just do like really sad songs.”

can we talk about the fact that alex albon went karting and wrote “bruna diaz” as his name pic.twitter.com/ra5GrLNcKi — andy | SM5 (@iiiuminateandy) October 28, 2021

The hilarious wordplay defeated the purpose of Albon’s menacing desires. However, it did spark a good bit of laughter between the two. However, one thing that did not spark any laughs was Albon’s attempts to tease Sargeant.

Sargeant rejects his artist name suggested by Albon

As soon as the conversation began, Albon directed his energies and creativity toward his teammate. In fact, his first suggestion was extremely stereotypical of his nationality, and the American rejected them all to reveal the name he preferred.

Albon said, “I know yours already.” Sargeant asked, “What would it be?” Albon replied, “DJ Freedom.” Rejecting the name, he said and added, “That’s terrible. I think it’d be like something with Sarge.”

ALB: Sarge, Barge, Barge the Sarge. SAR: Like Lil Sarge. ALB: Sarge, giveth large. Lil Sarge. Okay, yeah, I like that.

Sadly, the Lil Sarge and Post Alone duo will be separated in 2025 with Sargeant being ousted and replaced by Carlos Sainz. However, Sainz and Albon are also an interesting pairing and have already started banter about their future partnership.