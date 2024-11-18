“He’s a Handsome Boy”: David Coulthard Reveals Solid Career Alternate to Lando Norris if F1 Career ‘Fails’

Don’t let his few mistakes from 2024 change the perception of Lando Norris, he is still regarded as one of F1’s most talented drivers and has received several plaudits for his skills. Touted as a future World Champion, Norris had a chance to covert it into the present, had he and McLaren been slightly sharper this season. Whether Norris will get the chance to win a title again or not, remains unknown. But David Coulthard has a plan for him if he doesn’t.

Since he lives in Monaco, Coulthard bumps into F1 drivers very frequently. It is a hotbed for stars of the pinnacle of motorsports to live in for a multitude of reasons — tax exceptions being one of them.

Norris lives right next door to the ex-Red Bull driver, who revealed on The Red Flags Podcast, that he met him in the parking lot recently. Because Norris is away for F1 races for the majority of the year, spotting him was surprisingly rare, Coulthard revealed. But when asked how Norris was doing, Coulthard replied, “He’s handsome, he’s a handsome boy.”

“I did tell him, if all else fails, you still got your looks,” he added, suggesting that Norris could make money by modeling or acting.

Going by how huge of a fan following Norris has and the fact that many of them are women, Coulthard’s claim would certainly be seconded by many. But Norris would most certainly not want his F1 career to ‘fail’.

Yes, he had the fastest car for most of 2024 but still failed to topple Max Verstappen. But this surely couldn’t have been the last time he challenged for the crown. At 25, Norris has a long time ahead of him to make amends, and maybe, he can use his weaknesses from this season to be better in future attempts.