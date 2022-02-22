“He’s a very talented driver and as a person I really like him”: Fernando Alonso shares his thoughts on Haas driver Mick Schumacher

Fernando Alonso feels that Mick Schumacher will have a much stronger 2022 season if Haas provide him with a better car.

Schumacher had his first full season in F1 last year, and it was quiet to say the least. He drove for Haas, a team that entered the campaign with minimal expectations.

Haas had arguably the slowest car on the grid, and Schumacher spent the entirety of 2021, scrambling in the bottom places. Both him and teammate Nikita Mazepin ended the year with zero points.

However, Haas are reportedly set to make some strides in 2022. They have been focusing on the regulation changes for a very long time now, and everyone involved within the American team will be hoping for a more exiting season.

Two-time World Champion and Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was full of praise towards the 22-year old German. Alonso, who returned to F1 in 2021, feels that Schumacher is an exceptional talent.

A lot of people including Sebastian Vettel feel that despite having a poor mechanical package in 2021, Schumacher did a great a job. In particular, his work ethic and desire to learn has been lauded by many. Alonso seems to agree with them.

Schumacher isn’t just a great driver, but a great person too, says Fernando Alonso

The former Ferrari driver went on to say that the only reason we didn’t see Mick Schumacher’s brilliance was because he drove a sub-par car.

“I really like Mick,” Alonso said. “He is a very talented driver but as a person, I really like him. I think he had a tough first year because the Haas was not competitive at all.”

Alonso also feels that the German will go on to have a successful F1 career. A lot of people compare him to his legendary father Michael, who won 7-World Championships. Fernando Alonso however, feels that the Haas driver will have a great future regardless of his family name.

“This year everything is new, the Haas could be a competitive car. If that happens, I think Mick will show more of what he is capable of. I think he has a great future and not because the name Schumacher is on his helmet.”

“Mick proved in the different categories that he has the talent, the natural talent. I think he has a great future,” the Spaniard concluded.

