“Trustfulness within the organisation”: Otmar Szafnauer’s comments at Alpine 2022 car launch offer possible insight into breakup with Aston Martin

Otmar Szafnauer’s sudden move to Alpine has been an interesting note in F1 ahead of the 2022 season; it hints at an ugly separation.

Aston Martin announced the departure of longtime team principal Otmar Szafnauer via their social media a few weeks ago. This news came as a shock to many. The speculation over the reason behind the step was vehement.

Last week, Szafnauer announced that he will be joining the Alpine F1 Team. In the relationship, cracks (pardon the upcoming pun) were still prevalent as Aston Martin announced Mike Krak as his successor.

The former Aston Martin team principal had been an integral part of the team since its early Force India days. His colleagues often described him as the ‘glue’ which kept the team together even in the most turbulent of times. The word ‘glue’ is rather essential.

Once Force India went into administration in 2018, businessman Lawrence Stroll swooped in to ‘save’ the team. Along with him came his son, Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Cut back to the Alpine 2022 car launch. Szafnauer makes his first public appearance in Alpine colours. Here, he shares his vision for the team and his role in it. In that vision, he gives what some may describe as cryptic hints over what his time with Stroll was like.

More specifically, specific keywords of his speech can give an insight into his relationship with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

“They are such [great] competitors and a group of racers. I look forward to joining them and helping them beat not just the Aston Martins of this world, but everyone else on track.”

Strained life at Aston Martin?

It was somewhat public knowledge in and around the paddock that the relationship between Szafnauer and owner Stroll wasn’t optimal. This only worsened when the Canadian businessman brought former McLaren bigwig Martin Whitmarsh to the team.

Szafnauer’s statements at the Alpine car launch were filled with what may be considered jibes at the former team’s management.

“I will bring my style of collaborative leadership [into the team].

“I heard Luca [De Meo, CEO, Renault] mentioned that the glue that keeps us all together is very important and I too feel that the glue that keeps us all together, pointing in the right direction, is the key to this.”

“I’ll try to bring a really strong glue, so my style of leadership and collaborativeness, and trustfulness within the organisation.”

Otmar has consistently been credited with being why the Silverstone-based team was able to stay afloat.

“His people skills held the people together, and the former owner Vijay Mallya gave him a free hand to do what he felt was right,” he added. Whether or not Szafnauer was given that same free hand under Stroll is something which nobody apart from those involved can say.

One may argue that there was a lack of trust between the two. His comments regarding ‘trustfulness within the organisation’ can undoubtedly indicate that.

While the F1 world speculates what may have gone down between the two, which ultimately led to Szafnauer’s departure from the team, until and unless the parties involved decide to throw more light, that is all that will remain. Speculation.

