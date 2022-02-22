“A sweet trip down the memory lane”: Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin bring a unique combination of car liveries to the 2022 F1 season that hasn’t been seen in 67 years

Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin are bringing a very unique color combination with their new liveries in the 2022 F1 season.

The 2022 F1 season is just over a month away. It’s that time of the year when all teams reveal their cars and show the world what they have been working on over the last few months.

There has been particular interest in this year’s car launches as the new regulations make the cars look radically different to it’s predecessors. So far, nine teams have revealed their 2022 challengers with Alfa Romeo being the only team to have not done so.

The launches started with underwhelming displays from Haas and Red Bull. Both teams showcased their new livery on a 2022 dummy car, something which didn’t please the fans.

Aston Martin became the first team to properly show their new car, as we saw Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll take it for a spin around Silverstone, a day after it’s launch.

Soon, fans were also drawn to Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine revealing their cars. But there’s an interesting catch to the colors of their liveries. The four teams bring together a combination, that hasn’t been seen in the sport in 67 years.

A silver Mercedes, a red Ferrari, a blue Alpine and a green Aston Martin

For the first time since 1955, we have a silver German team, a red Italian team, a blue French team and a green British team. In 2022, we have Mercedes (German) returning to their original silver color scheme after two years of using a black livery.

Ferrari stuck to their original red color, as they have for decades. Aston Martin, who recently entered the sport chose their traditional royal British green color.

For the first time since 1955 there are a red Italian team (Ferrari), a blue French team (Alpine), a green British team (Aston Martin) and a silver German team (Mercedes) on the grid at the same time. pic.twitter.com/y5qQ65ODL0 — sominslc (@sominslc1) February 22, 2022

Alpine on the other hand was rebranded from Renault a year ago. Renault used a yellow/black and yellow/blue scheme for the most of their recent stints in F1. Them changing to Alpine and choosing the blue color, completed the quartet that brings together a unique color combination to Formula 1.

