F1

“A sweet trip down the memory lane”: Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin bring a unique combination of car liveries to the 2022 F1 season that hasn’t been seen in 67 years

"A sweet trip down the memory lane": Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin bring a unique combination of car liveries to the 2022 F1 season that hasn't been seen in 67 years
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Yo Michael Jordan, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?!”: When rapper Eminem hilariously recalled about the time he tried speaking trash to the Bulls GOAT
Next Article
100 Thieves sign JcStani and Bang with major changes in strategy and agent selection; all the professionals reacting over Twitter
F1 Latest News
"He's a very talented driver and as a person I really like him": Fernando Alonso shares his thoughts on Haas driver Mick Schumacher
“He’s a very talented driver and as a person I really like him”: Fernando Alonso shares his thoughts on Haas driver Mick Schumacher

Fernando Alonso feels that Mick Schumacher will have a much stronger 2022 season if Haas…