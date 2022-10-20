“He’s an error human”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff roasts Michael Masi during an event

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took a dig at former F1 race director Michael Masi during an event at the Harvard Business School.

Toto Wolff and his wife Susie were guests at an event at the Harvard Business School recently. There, the Mercedes boss was speaking about the controversy surrounding the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. He also shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton and Masi.

The outcome of the race was decided after a very dodgy call made by Masi handed the win and Title to Max Verstappen. It led to so much backlash that Masi lost his job as race director and had to leave F1 and the FIA as a result. It’s been almost a year since that infamous evening at Yas Island, but it seems as though Wolff hasn’t let it go.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on Michael Massi, Abu Dhabi, and Lewis Hamilton#F1 pic.twitter.com/bovQRCo2SG — Kento Nishi｜AI Researcher, LiveTL+HyperChat Dev🐔 (@kento_nishi) October 19, 2022

While talking about the incident in Abu Dhabi, the 50-year-old said it was a human error. He quickly added on that and said that Masi may be an ‘error human’. The entire audience burst out laughing and started clapping after the Austrian’s comment.

Also read: Ed Sheeran, Post Malone along with DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O Neal to form the concert line-up at 2022 United States GP

Mercedes dominance is far from over, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes dominated F1 for the last eight years, winning eight Constructors’ Titles. They also won every single Drivers’ Title except for the 2021 Championship which was won by Verstappen. However, the team did not cope well the regulation changes of 2022.

Mercedes no longer have the fastest car on the grid. Red Bull and Ferrari have leaped in front of them by quite a margin, and they are third in the Standings with four races left. In spite of this, Wolff insists that this is just a small roadblock in their plans. He believes that they will be ack in the top once again in 2023.

“The puzzle is complete,” Wolff said. “The reason we didn’t perform as expected this year is that we didn’t put the pieces of the puzzle together. Believe me. This is not the end of our dominance. This is just an interruption.”

Also read: F1’s $240 Million investment, Las Vegas GP wants to stay on the calendar ‘forever’

Silver Arrows hoping for strong end to the 2022 season

Ahead of this weekend’s United States GP, Mercedes have confirmed that the final upgrades on the W13 will be brought about. Of course, they aren’t near the Championship battle but the fight for P2 with Ferrari may still be on.

Their Engineering director Andrew Shovlin has revealed that their updates will be brought about in Austin. “It’s our final step of aero development and that will hopefully give us a bit more performance,” he said.

Yeehaaaaaaa 🤠 Austin, Texas. So good to be back. ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/D4lN6vz9aa — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 20, 2022

With just four races remaining, Mercedes will be hoping to close the overturn their deficit to Ferrari and clinch P2 in the Championship.