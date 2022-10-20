Ed Sheeran, Post Malone along with DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O Neal to form the concert line-up at 2022 United States GP

The United States GP has made its return to the 2021 F1 calendar with a star-studded musical lineup for the weekend.

Formula 1 has seen a massive rise in the popularity of the sport in the US in the past few years. The normal F1 race weekend is hosted as some sort of a festival in the States. In 2021, the United States GP saw several big-shot names make their appearance at the paddock.

Jam-packed with several sports and Hollywood stars the 2021 US GP was filled with glamour. Going into the 2022 season, the organisers of the race at the COTA circuit made sure the glamour returns to the F1 fans with a star-studded concert lineup.

Howdy, ya’ll know what time it is? 👀 It’s time for the return of the 2022 United States Grand Prix, and our favourite Aussie cowboy, @danielricciardo 🤠#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ia2H0MSOs5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 17, 2022

Also Read: Max Verstappen on the verge of smashing Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s F1 records

What is the concert lineup for the 2022 F1 United States GP?

On Friday, October 21 after the end of the practice sessions, the American rock band Green Day will open the events of concern.

On Saturday, October 22 British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will take over the stage at the COTA circuit after the end of the qualifying session.

Interpol, another American rock band will entertain the fans after the main race on Sunday, October 23. DJ Diesel aka NBA legend Shaquille O Neal is also scheduled to perform after the end of the race on Sunday.

Furthermore, Post Malone will also perform on Saturday, October 22 at the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party at the Austin-American Statesman building.

The tickets for this particular concert have to be booked separately from here.

Also Read: Check out Lando Norris new $2495 worth of Formula One design bags collaboration with TUMI

What to expect from the race at COTA?

The run for the 2022 drivers championship title ended last time out at the Japanese GP as Red bull’s Max Verstappen claimed the second title of his career.

However, there still remains the battle for P2 which is being contested between the Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. With only 1 point difference between the two drivers, it remains to be seen if Ferrari can at least be a runner-up in the championship.

Moreover, Red Bull’s focus is also set on claiming the constructors’ title to confirm an end to Mercedes’ 8-year-long dominance in the sport.

Also Read: After $53 Million a year contract expires Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull