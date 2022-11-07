“He’s definitely performing probably better than ever”: George Russell on Lewis Hamilton’s perceived ‘troubled 2022’

Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes – AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton (left) and George Russell (right) during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Mercedes slipped down in the performative area amidst the new aerodynamics regulations. Lewis Hamilton has failed to win a race this year, which has never happened in any seasons he has previously entered.

He is also behind his new teammate in the F1 standings, though by only mere 15 points, which can be covered in the next two races. But in a nutshell, this year is considered to be the weakest in Hamilton’s career during his Mercedes spell.

Hamilton currently has a contract with Mercedes till 2023, and the two sides are currently set to extend their alliance. According to team boss Toto Wolff, the negotiations will start after the end of this season.

George Russell thinks Lewis Hamilton is performing at his best

While many believe this year hasn’t been Hamilton’s year. Mercedes star Russell thinks his compatriot is at his best ever form while expressing his views on the seven-time world champion extending his contract with the Silver Arrows.

“It’s really exciting to have Lewis staying on for a number of years to come. I think he has proven that he’s definitely not lifted his foot off the throttle pedal and he’s definitely the last few races performing probably better than ever.”

Russell further added that he is lucky to be Hamilton’s teammate. Speaking on his relationship with the 37-year-old, he claims they share a great camaraderie.

Will Hamilton win in 2022?

The 103 Grand Prix winner boasts a unique record of never before going winless in any of the seasons he has entered. But in 2022, he is yet to face success.

Even in his worst years, Hamilton has seen the chequered flag first. But in 2022, things are pretty tough, with Red Bull having extraordinary dominance over the whole grid.

This year, Hamilton has come close to securing a win, but the unmatchable pace of Red Bull has been tough to beat. However, the Mercedes unit wants to secure a win this year to boost its morale for 2023. They prioritize a win over the prospect of finishing P2 in the constructors’ standings.

